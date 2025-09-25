Bowling: How generosity and leadership made Springfield’s Chris Via a champion on and off the lanes

“I would rather be remembered as a good person than a good bowler,” Via said. “And I want to leave the game and the community in a better place.”

Via’s attitude has not gone unnoticed as the Springfield native was recently selected as the recipient of the PBA Tony Reyes Community Service Award. The award – named after the eight-time PBA Regional Tour champion – recognizes a PBA member who demonstrates extraordinary community service, charitable or educational contributions during the PBA season.

“The Tony Reyes award is one of the PBA’s most meaningful honors, representing the heart of our sport,” PBA commissioner Tom Clark said. “Chris Via’s name added to our esteemed list of recipients comes because he demonstrates true professionalism as more than just competing on the lanes.”

The recipients include some of the biggest names in the game including Johnny Petraglia, Chris Barnes and Parker Bohn III.

“This award is really special to me and definitely not something I set out to achieve,” Via said. “We all want to be great bowlers, but it means even more to be making positive changes in the community and in the sport.”

Via has been generous with his time, talent and, even, prize money.

The two-time PBA champion is an official advocate for Bowlers to Veterans Link, helping promote the organization that supports the therapeutic needs of veterans and active-duty military. BVL has raised more than $57 million since it was founded in 1942.

“I want to show my respect and appreciation for those who have sacrificed so much for us and our country,” Via said.

Via, a longtime Team USA member, has seen his role evolve over the years from a rookie to a leader.

“We want to build a culture dedicated to being the best team in the world,” the 33-year-old said. “We also want the feeling of a family.”

Family and community have long been the focus for Via whose hometown of Springfield even dedicated May 25 as Chris Via Day after his 2021 U.S. Open win. He and business partner Mikey Tang own and operate three Ohio pro shops – including one in Springfield – enabling him to give back to the community and support and teach a new generation of young bowlers.

Via’s financial generosity is also making a difference. After earning additional prize money for posting a pair of perfect games at the PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Tournament, Via donated the winnings back to the Striking Against Breast Cancer foundation.

“The whole reason we go to Houston is to raise money for breast cancer awareness,” Via said. “The bowling tournament is an added bonus.”