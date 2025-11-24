Bowling: Kenton Ridge bowler sets Clark County record

“I was throwing the ball good, everything felt right, and I got a few lucky breaks,” Stacy said. “After the first two games, I just wanted to keep on pace for an 800.”

It wasn’t a fluke for the Cougars varsity bowler as he rolled an 811 one week earlier. And the perfect game was his second as he posted a 300 game during a high school match last season.

Stacy came to the game a bit later than some youth bowlers, giving it a try one summer when he was in middle school. He was intrigued by the two-handed delivery style, adopting it before he got into high school.

While also a member of the Kenton Ridge golf and track teams, bowling is where Stacy shines.

“I love it, especially the satisfaction of a strike,” he said.

Bowling is a bit of a family affair as his twin sister Kenzie also competes for the Cougars and was part of the 2024 Division II girls state championship squad. Younger brother Wyatt, 15, has also recently picked up the game.

Stacy is modest about his accomplishments, preferring to let his bowling speak for him. And while the record-breaking series is a point of pride for him, his focus has already shifted from individual accolades to team success with the high school season underway.

“We hope to make it to state again as a team,” he said, “and finish better than last year.”

The Kenton Ridge boys placed 5th at the D-I state boys tournament last season and 7th in D-II in 2024. After losing only a single bowler from last year’s roster, Stacy has high hopes for the Cougars this season.

A solid high school season might also help pave the way to the next level for Stacy, who hopes to bowl in college.

