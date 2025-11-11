Bowling: Kremer overcomes nerves to claim Queens title

The deep breaths and determination did the trick as Kremer edged out Danielle Crowder, 227-220, to win the Angie Kreitzer Memorial Queen’s Tournament at Poelking Lanes South on Sunday, Oct. 26.

“I’ve always loved this tournament, I think I first bowled in it in 2015, and I knew if I won, I’d get a tiara,” Kremer said. “I’m all things girly girl, so I knew I needed that in my life.”

While Kremer, formerly Jessica Wolfe, is no stranger to the tournament, she only recently returned to the lanes after an almost two-year hiatus. After sustaining a hip injury in 2023, she decided to take some time off.

“I wanted a break,” she said. “I just got engaged and was doing all things wedding and I didn’t really want to bowl.”

That changed this summer when she saw her husband and brother bowling together.

“I kind of got jealous,” she said. “I missed it.”

She excitedly returned to league play this season. Tournament play, however, created more than a few anxious moments.

“This was my first tournament back and I struck almost every shot in practice and then the lights went on, and I was shaking I so nervous,” she said. “But then I found my groove and it didn’t go away.”

From a 161 to a 268, she finished the six-game qualifier in second place when the field was cut to the top 16 for match play.

The second seed rattled off four straight wins to snag the top seed Sunday. Kremer then watched Crowder – who she beat earlier in the day – topple her two stepladder opponents to set up a second meeting between the two with the title and tiara on the line.

Kremer needed to double in the 10th to win, but her nerves got the better of her as she threw the ball harder than she planned and left the two-pin. Crowder took the game 201-193 forcing the decider in the double-elimination event. This time, Kremer handled the pressure.

She joins elite company including hall of fame bowlers such as Linda Kelly, Mandy Wilson, Lori Reasoner and Kari Graham as champions of the prestigious tournament.

“Lori came up to me afterwards and said, ‘Welcome to the elite group,’” Kremer said. “I didn’t have words, I still don’t. I honestly don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

The coveted tiara is now displayed on a shelf in her living room, a daily reminder that she is back where she belongs – on the lanes.