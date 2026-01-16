Bowling: One for the record books as Miamisburg boys win first Viking Classic

That vision translated into an historic win Saturday as the boys topped the 21-team field at the Viking Classic. It marked the first time in the 12-year history of the tournament that the host Vikings won the title.

“It felt amazing,” junior James Chapman said. “It’s about time.”

Chapman was the top Vikings individual placer at the tournament, finishing fifth with a 656 series. Teammate Zach Masters was close behind in sixth place with 640 as both bowlers earned spots on the all-tournament team. But the focus for the young Miamisburg squad — with four juniors, three sophomores and only a single senior on the roster — is team success, not personal accomplishments.

“We win as a team or lose as individuals,” Parker said.

Celina had the early edge at the invitational as the Bulldogs had a 40-pin advantage after three traditional games. Consistent play helped the Vikings wrestle away the lead after the fourth Baker game and they never trailed again, finishing with a 68-pin advantage, 4,259 to 4,191.

“Our Baker game has been decent, but it’s gotten better over the last three weeks,” Parker said. “I’ve definitely seen an improvement.”

If Masters gets his way, this win is just the beginning.

“We want to show everyone we’re here to win,” he said.

After placing sixth last season at the Division I state tournament, the Vikings want more.

“We want to win state,” Chapman said. “We know we can do it.”

That determination and work ethic is music to Parker’s ears.

“It’s fun to watch,” he said. “And it’s fun to coach.”

Girls champs: While the Celina boys fell short, the girls topped runner-up Miamisburg by more than 500 pins, 3,767 to 3,262, to win the title for a second consecutive year. Northmont rounded out the top three girls’ teams with 3,132. Chloe Bruce, Celina, and Kadence Henderson, Xenia, posted the top individual scores with 611 and 602, respectively.

Viking Classic – Top Ten

Boys

1. Miamisburg, 4,259; 2. Celina, 4,191; 3. Centerville, 3,858; 4. Fairmont, 3,798; 5. Piqua, 3,797; 6. Xenia, 3,749; 7. Stebbins, 3,665; 8. Northmont, 3,652; 9. Carroll, 3,647; 10. Graham, 3,635.

Girls

1. Celina, 3,767; 2. Miamisburg, 3,262; 3. Northmont, 3,132; 4. Springboro, 3,113; 5. Defiance, 2,915; 6. Centerville, 2,857; 7. Xenia, 2,828; 8. Piqua, 2,812; 9. Fairmont, 2,772; 10. Graham, 2,762.