Bowling: PBA50 regional tournament provides great competition for a great cause

The top three placers will qualify to the BowlTV PBA Regional Players Invitational in December at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada. This prestigious national event will showcase the top 149 PBA Regional Tour players who qualify based on competition points earned throughout the 2025 season.

Michigan bowler Troy Stus – who earned his first PBA50 regional win in Dayton last year – will return to defend his title. And PBA50 host Brian Kretzer is expecting as many as eight national tour titlists as well as 12-15 regional tour winners in the competitive field.

“This is one of the bigger PBA50 regional events of the season,” Kretzer said. “And without a doubt, this is the most talented field to compete in Dayton this year.”

While the bowlers will be in the hunt for a title and a coveted RPI berth, there will also be winners off the lanes as the annual event raises funds for Bowlers to Veterans Link whose mission is to brighten the lives of veterans. Since 1942, bowlers have helped raise more than $57 million to fund recreation therapy programs at veterans’ hospitals, clinics and community-based counseling centers. This year, the PBA50 RPI Central Classic will surpass $10,000 in total donations to BVL.

“BVL does a lot for our veterans who have done so much for all of us,” Kretzer said.

Tournament play opens with eight games of qualifying on Saturday with the top third of the field advancing to Sunday’s match play. The champion will be determined by total pinfall plus bonus pins.

For those who would like a chance to bowl with the pros, there will be a pro-am event on Friday night. Proceeds from the Jim Poelking Memorial Pro Am support the BVL Foundation, and awards will be presented to both the adult and youth pro-am champions. Participating pros will also bring some of their own bowling balls to be sold at the event to raise money for BVL.

For more information about the event or to enter the pro am, visit Poelking Woodman Lanes or call 937-293-3179.

2025 PBA50 RPI Central Classic

Presented by Fayette Drywall & MWPD Painting

At Poelking Woodman Lanes