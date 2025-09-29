Bowling: Raiders are ready to roll into 2025-26 season

The Raiders have steadily climbed the collegiate ranks since becoming an NCAA bowling program, wrapping up the 2024-25 season with a final RPI ranking of No. 22. Wright State joined Conference USA this summer, a major milestone for the program.

“It’s the biggest and best bowling conference in the country,” Fleck said. “We are looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge of competing in such a prestigious conference.”

Fleck knows that moving up the ranks in the elite Top 20 is no easy task but is confident that the Raiders have what it takes.

“Jumping from 40 to 20 is one thing, but it’s that much more difficult going from 20 to 15 or cracking the Top 10,” he said. “But we have a ton of experience and talent.”

Juniors Rylie Jeanneret and Allison Shattuck both posted Top 10 individual finishes last season while Mia Sayles was the high individual bowler at the Maryville Saints Invitational last season.

The Wright State women have nine regular season NCAA events this year in what Fleck describes as their “strongest schedule ever.” The Raiders open their season Oct. 4-5 at the Mercyhurst Invitational – a tournament they won last season. The Raider faithful will have the opportunity to cheer on their team at the Raider Classic, Nov. 8-9, at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Family affair: Family has long been the focus for the Wright State women’s team – figuratively and, now literally, as assistant coaches Colleen McKee and Alyssa Hatton both recently had children of their own. Raiders babies Emery and Ben are often at practice with the team.

“Bringing her to practices and events is so much fun for Emery and for the girls,” Hatton said. “Being in the bowling alley, she gets to grow up not only with 11 incredible aunts but hopefully with the same passion we all have for the sport of bowling as well.”

Both Hatton and McKee came up the Raiders ranks themselves as collegiate bowlers before transitioning to coaching.

“Alyssa has been one of my closest friends since we started bowling together at Wright State in 2014,” McKee said. “I was so thankful a few years ago when we started coaching together, and now our kids get to join the Raider family and grow up together. It’s such a blessing.”

2025-26 Wright State Raiders

Jada Baker, so. – Ohio Bowling Conference MVP 2024-25 season

Hannah, Dingledine, so. – Academic All-American; 90% single spare make percentage in NCAA Baker games

Kylie Fisher, fr. – Three-time Southwest Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Emma Hatfield, jr. – Academic All-American; Ohio Bowling Conference Character Award 2024-25 season

Kaylie Hoff, fr. – Greater Western Ohio Conference high average 2023-24 and 2024-25

Rylie Jeanneret, jr. – Two Top 10 and four Top 25 individual finishes last season

Addyson Meshew, so. – Ohio Bowling Conference second team all-conference last season

Dottie Sayles, fr. – Greater Cleveland Interscholastic Bowling League MVP 2024-25

Mia Sayles, jr. – Academic All-American; shot 300 game and was high individual bowler at Maryville Saints Invitational

Jasmine Schulze, jr. – Academic All-American, led the team with Baker double (48.2%) last season

Allison Shattuck, jr. – Academic All-America; had one Top 10 and four Top 25 individual finishes last season