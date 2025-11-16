Bowling: Raiders translate confidence into a championship title

“And we were ranked 15th in the latest RPI poll and that was one of our season goals, so now it’s like ‘what’s next,’” junior Alli Shattuck said.

The Raiders sat atop the standings after 16 Baker games Saturday, leading the University of Northwestern Ohio by more than 300 pins, 7,091 to 6,780. The top four teams, which also included Marian University and the University of the Cumberlands, advanced to the championship round. Four games later, Wright State and Cumberlands advanced to the two-game final with the Raiders coming out on top 470-420 at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

It was a big win on their home lanes for a Raiders team that fell short of the championship round last season.

“We definitely wanted to do better, especially at home,” Wright State coach Jeff Fleck said. “We have a special group of girls, they all get along and they all cheer for each other.”

Being friends, not just teammates, has made all the difference to Shattuck.

“It’s like a total 360 from last season,” she said. “I know that every shot I throw, good or bad, I have the support of every girl behind me.”

There was plenty to cheer about during the Raider Classic as three Raiders led the individual standings paced by Shattuck with 887 and a 221.75 average and followed by Mia Sayles with 864 and Hannah Dingledine with 812. Overall, seven Raiders finished inside the Top 11 individually including Jasmine Schulze (807) in fifth, Kylie Fisher (800) in seventh, Dottie Sayles (763) in ninth and Emma Hatfield (749) in 11th place.

“We are getting to the point where we have some swagger,” Fleck said. “We’re not cocky, but confident.”

Confident in themselves and in each other.

“Everyone has bought in, and we’ve done a good job figuring out who thrives in which role,” Shattuck said. “It’s so easy when everyone is screaming and having fun, but you also know they have your back when you need it.”

The Raiders conclude the fall portion of their schedule this weekend at the Bearcat Classic outside of St. Louis. And while the second half of the season gets underway in January, Shattuck’s excitement extends beyond this season for the young Wright State squad that includes five juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen.

“The sky is the limit,” she said.