Bowling: Senior bowler offers inspiration

“The camaraderie, that’s the best thing about bowling,” Jacobs said. “Sharing stories and helping people – I really enjoy helping people.”

Just his presence in the weekly league – a bowling mainstay for half a century – is helpful to his fellow bowlers.

“He’s an inspiration,” Brian Nicholas, 78, said. “I get inspired every week.”

Calvin Coolidge was president, the Frankford Yellow Jackets beat the Chicago Bears to win the NFL championship and Milk Duds made their debut in 1926, the year Jacobs was born. By 1942, the Maryland native was on the lanes and, while much has changed since he started bowling, his love of the game has never wavered.

“I hope I can get out of bed when I’m his age,” bowler Dan Schmidt said with a smile. “He really is amazing.”

There have been a few bowling milestones over the years. Jacobs bought the first fingertip ball sold in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in 1951 after reading about the then new product in Bowlers Journal. He proceeded to earn the highest average in the area with a 200. Years later, he won a senior title at the prestigious Hoinke Classic in Cincinnati.

Bowling now isn’t about winning titles, it’s about staying involved.

“I’m a people person,” Jacobs said.

And what better way for a people person to spend time than bowling.

“It gives you purpose,” Schmidt, 80, said. “Bowling really is like a family.”

Family is important to Jacobs who along with his wife Patricia raised five children and now have 25 grandchildren. Jacobs and his 90-year-old wife prioritize their health and overall wellness. From reduced sugar consumption to regular use of extra virgin olive oil, they are conscientious about their diet.

But for the longtime bowler, his longevity is about more than his physical health.

“I’m an optimistic, positive person,” he said.

And as far as advice, “Don’t have any negative thoughts. You have the capability to do whatever you set your mind to.”