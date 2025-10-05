Bowling: Springfield’s Horton rolls back-to-back perfect games

The Springfield bowler had rolled 10 in a row several times over the past few seasons, always falling just short. When the 11th ball was a bit light in the Neal Dean League at Victory Lanes, the jitters returned. “My 11th shot, I definitely got lucky,” he said.

With a little extra adrenaline, Horton’s hands were a bit shaky, and he felt a little weaker in the knees, but a couple of deep breaths later and the long-awaited perfect game was his, bringing his career total to at least a dozen.

The 300 game was welcome, but Horton wasn’t finished as the 30-year-old picked up right where he left off with a string of strikes.

“The first game I was very nervous but in the second game – after making the first nine – I didn’t feel nervous anymore,” he said.

After a solid strike in the 10th, Horton’s fellow league bowlers paused to see if he could do it again and, moments later, he rolled his second 300 game of the night. He was on the mark through the first four frames of the third game before the streak ended, finishing the night with 300-300-240 – 840. But more than a solid high series, a weight had been lifted from his shoulders.

“I was stressed for so long about not bowling one (300) that’s it’s relieving more than anything,” he said. “I feel like now I can just bowl for the fun of it.”

Bowling in two leagues and subbing in another this season, Horton will have plenty of opportunities for fun.

Determined and driven: Heading into the stepladder finals at the PWBA Greater Columbus Regional as the top seed, Lindsey Furnas had high hopes. The Centerville bowler had averaged 232 through eight games of qualifying to secure the No. 1 seed.

But second-seeded Kara Mangiola – coming off a one-pin win, 268-267, in her match against Trisha Reid – topped Furnas, 279-215, for the title. Runner-up status, however, has only fueled Furnas.

“Being the top seed and finishing second gives me a lot of confidence,” Furnas said. “It also gives more motivation than I’ve ever had to win one.”