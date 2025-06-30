Bowling: Stegemoller tops state field

“I wasn’t surprised because not only are Dayton bowlers strong, but these are some of the best bowlers in the state,” he said. “I only lost by 10-15 pins, so I definitely wanted another shot.”

Stegemoller made the most of his second shot, winning this year’s Ohio State USBC Buckeye All-Events Tournament at HP Lanes in Columbus. The tournament brings together all-events handicap and scratch winners of both the open and women’s championship tournaments of any Ohio State USBC affiliated local association. Stegemoller’s 247-269-255-220 – 991 topped the competitive men’s scratch field.

“I bowled the first shift again and when I left, I thought it’s probably going to happen again – someone will beat me,” he said. “I kept refreshing the standings, hoping I was wrong.”

Stegemoller was never so happy to be wrong. Confidence and experience gave the 45-year-old Dayton bowler a distinct advantage.

“Getting that close the year before definitely gave me confidence,” he said. “I knew I could compete.”

But competing against tournament champions from across the state can be daunting.

“It’s definitely challenging but, mentally, I just tried to treat it like any other tournament,” Stegemoller said.

Coming out of a tough Dayton region also boosted Stegemoller’s confidence as he bowls with and against some of the best bowlers in the state week in and week out all season.

“They are my friends, but I still want to beat them,” he said with a smile. “It’s bragging rights.”

Next up, Stegemoller and his friends – 40 of them in all on eight teams – will head to the Louisville Derby Tournament to make a run for a title.

Buckeye Tournament round-up: Stegemoller wasn’t the only Miami Valley bowler who made a title run at the state event. Springfield’s Tori Miller placed third in the women’s actual event with an 871 four-game series and Dayton bowler Mandy Wilson finished fifth in the women’s handicap division with 944.