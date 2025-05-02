Bowling: Teamwork and tenacity pay off for Pin Pals

“The determining factor was the last game where we all dug deep and threw our best shots,” Furnas said. “Even though we ran into transition on the lanes, we knew we needed to figure it out quickly and adjust to be able to take the lead.”

Furnas led by example, shooting 288 in the final game. But the championship title was a total team effort. Hatcher led with 712 while Furnas was close behind with 694 and Behr and Graham tallying 657 and 508, respectively.

“We just gel so well, communicate and want the best for each other and are always there to pick each other up,” Hatcher said. “It was my turn this year, other years I’ve been low, and they picked me up – a true team effort.”

All the bowlers were quick to share the credit with their teammates.

“It’s always been about teamwork, trust, support and showing up for each other,” Behr said. “That bond is what makes the wins even more meaningful.”

This marked Hatcher’s fifth state title, four of them on the same team as Behr and Furnas.

“This one is just as special as the others,” she said. “I love team bowling and the chemistry we have has stood the test of time.”

Behr celebrated a milestone 10th state title with the recent win.

“Hitting double digits – especially in a talent-packed state like Ohio – is a huge milestone for me personally, but I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates,” she said. “Our team is something special and exemplifies grit and greatness.”

Athlete of the Year: Wayne High School graduate Ericka Reed is more than Bowler of the Year as the Fayetteville State University junior was recently named the Broncos Female Athlete of the Year.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Bowler of the Year was recognized for her “exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to excellence” that inspired her teammates and fans alike this season.

“This honor means everything to me,” Reed said. “This award shows my hard work, dedication and the passion I have for this sport.

“I’m so thankful to have my teammates, coach and family’s unconditional love and support throughout every season.”