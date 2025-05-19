Bowling: Winning is a family affair at GDUSBC Adult-Youth tournament

“This was the first time we bowled together, and it was a lot of fun,” Jimmy Segi said. “The fact that we both bowled well made it a lot more fun.”

Smiles and laughs mixed with some advice and coaching – and some occasional eye rolls – parent child duos came away with multiple age-group titles as well as a few runner-up finishes at Bowl 10 Fairborn.

Parenting win

For Curtiss Rasnic Jr., bowling with his daughter Kenzie is a full-circle moment.

“I’ve gotten to bowl with my dad for so long and in so many tournaments,” Rasnic said. “Being on the other side of it, and now getting to compete with her, is so rewarding.”

The father-daughter duo won the bantam scratch title for the second consecutive year. It marked Kenzie’s fourth city title at just 8 years old.

“She takes tournaments pretty seriously,” Curtiss said. “She held us up this year.”

Jimmy Segi started bowling at about the same age his 10-year-old son is now. While he has many bowling accomplishments to his credit, this one has added significance.

“It’s definitely an amazing experience and a very proud moment sharing this with my son,” he said. “It was also his first series over 400 (414) so being part of that was also very cool.”

Youth experience

From Hong Kong to Topeka and many points in between, Autumn Kelly has cheered on her mom Shannon Pluhowsky as she competed in Team USA and PWBA events across the country and around the world. The mother-daughter duo teamed up for a win in the junior girls scratch division.

“I feel like some kids might think it would be weird growing up in a bowling alley, but it was actually a lot of fun,” Autumn said. “And when we bowl together, she (Shannon) teaches me a lot. And I know I can lean on her.”

Lucas Segi is also accustomed to getting bowling advice from his family. “Stay slow and follow through,” are heard regularly.

“He tries to not give me too much advice, or too little – just enough,” Lucas said.

That approach helped the father-son duo claim the junior boys handicap title.

“He listens more in tournaments than he does during league,” Jimmy said with a smile. “He was more locked in, we both were.”

GDUSBC Adult-Youth Tournament Champions

Bantam

Handicap: Caydence Marcinko/Rob Dever, 1,479

Scratch: Kenzie Rasnic/Curtiss Rasnic Jr., 1,086

Junior

Girls handicap: Aria Cox/Brandi Mrenak, 1,436

Girls scratch: Autumn Kelly/Shannon Pluhowsky, 1,255

Boys handicap: Lucas Segi/Jimmy Segi, 1,557

Boys scratch: Philip Duncan/Gary Claggett, 1,300

Major

Girls handicap and scratch: Danica Roseberry/Nicholas Barrett, 1,341

Boys handicap: Bradley Hurst/Tony Cherpeski, 1,468

Boys scratch: Daniel Kahn/Isaiah Durflinger, 1,422