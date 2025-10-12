Bowling: Wittenberg expands bowling program with men’s team

Wittenberg first established an intercollegiate women’s bowling team in 2022. The women will now compete as a club team and will be joined by a men’s club team for the first time in school history. The Tigers upcoming slate of tournaments will, however, remain largely unchanged as most of the events they competed in last season remain on the schedule.

What is different for the women’s team – with seven bowlers on this year’s roster – is the increased confidence and experience. The women’s team returns five bowlers including junior Taylor Rausch, also a Wittenberg golfer. The four sophomores – Ryleigh Rasey, Cambryn Tom, Grace Tyler and Sydney Wilson – all have a year of collegiate competition under their belt.

“Last year, to be honest, we were in a bit of disarray,” Tigers head coach Tony Cooper said. “We had so many freshmen and so many ‘aha’ moments along the way.

“But we took last year to see where we need to be, and I think we’ll be more competitive this year. Our knees won’t be knocking when we’re bowling against the best bowlers in the country.”

While the women plan to build on last season, the men’s team will embark on its first season with five bowlers, four of whom are freshmen.

“All of the guys are gelling very well and are working well together,” Cooper said. “I think we might take a few lumps, especially early on, but not as many as people might think.”

While the Tigers men’s program is new, the four freshmen on the team have years of experience. Beavercreek graduate Jacob Terpenning had the high average in the competitive GWOC during the 2024-25 season with 223. Landon Kegley led his Northwestern squad with a 214.6 average.

“They are first-year bowlers for us, but they are established, competitive bowlers,” Cooper said.

The Tigers first event of the season is more team bonding than an intense collegiate competition as they will participate in the Springfield Clark County Strike Out Cancer 22nd Annual No-Tap Tournament on Sunday at Victory Lanes.

“It’s a win-win-win situation,” Cooper said. “Bowling together for such a good cause.”

The Tigers first collegiate competition is the Ohio Bowling Conference tournament at Columbus Square Bowling Palace on Oct. 18.