Bowling: Wright State joins the ‘best of the best’ in Conference USA

“We didn’t just go to a conference, we went to ‘the’ conference,” Wright State coach Jeff Fleck said. “When we created a goal list when we first became an NCAA program, this was No. 1. It’s the culmination of three years of hard work and perseverance by our bowlers, coaches and staff.”

Wright State, Nebraska and Sacred Heart will join Conference USA members Arkansas State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, Tulane, Valparaiso, Vanderbilt, Wichita State and Youngstown State.

“Joining CUSA is a major milestone for our bowling program,” said Joylynn Brown, Wright State University director of athletics. “This move reflects our commitment to providing student-athletes with meaningful opportunities to grow, compete, and succeed at the highest level. I am proud of how far our program has come in three years and look forward to their continued success in this next chapter.”

Conference USA had the distinction of having three of the four finalists at this year’s 2025 NCAA Championship Tournament – Jacksonville State, Wichita State and eventual champion Youngstown State. CUSA claimed all four spots in the 2024 NCAA Championship Tournament with Jacksonville State winning the title.

“It’s the biggest and best bowling conference in the country,” Fleck said. “We’re in with the best of the best.”

After more than a decade as an accomplished club team, Wright State has made a name for itself in the NCAA ranks over the past few seasons. The Raiders finished the 2024-25 campaign ranked 21st in the National Tenpin Coaches Association’s end of the season poll with a final RPI ranking of No. 22. They won the Mercyhurst Invitational and finished second at the Columbia 300 Saints Invite.

Wright State – which returns eight bowlers and is adding three freshmen – will add two NCAA tournaments to its season schedule as well as the conference tournament.

“Wright State bowling is looking forward to the opportunity and challenge of competing in such a prestigious conference,” Fleck said.

Competing in a conference also provides an added opportunity for an NCAA Tournament bid as conference champions automatically qualify. Beyond the automatic berth, six of the seven at-large bids went to Conference USA teams last season.

“This is a perfect step forward for our bowling program, providing our student-athletes with the opportunity to compete at the highest level against strong and respected programs while showcasing the hard work and talent of our student-athletes” said Robert Ray, Wright State senior associate athletic director.

How pumped is Fleck about the Raiders new conference?

“When I got the news, they could hear me screaming throughout the Nutter Center,” he said with a smile. “I was pretty excited.”