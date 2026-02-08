Bowling: Wright State women’s team climbing the national rankings

And after finishing last season No. 21 in the NTCA (National Tenpin Coaches Association) Coaches Poll, they established season goals of 15th and 12th as a stretch. They currently stand at No. 12.

“This season is even better than we had hoped,” coach Jeff Fleck said. “They just keep pushing each other and the chemistry is incredible.”

The Raiders have placed in the Top 10 in six of the seven NCAA tournaments they’ve competed in this season with a second-place finish at the Mercyhurst Invitational.

“We’re always in the hunt,” Fleck said. “We’re ‘Steady Eddy,’ usually right in the mix.”

With three more regular season tournaments, Fleck hopes the Raiders remain steady.

“We’ve gotten to where we need to be, now we just need to stay there,” he said.

The true test for the young Raiders squad – without a single senior on the team – will come in mid-March with USBC sectionals and the Conference USA Championship. Fleck is confident that the Raiders are on track.

“My hope was that after winter break they’d come back hungry and ready to go,” he said. “They definitely came back ready to rock and roll.”

To follow the Raiders, visit https://wsuraiders.com/sports/bowling/schedule.

High School Bowlers Showcase: From fun Saturday morning youth leagues to competitive high school tournaments, talented young bowlers climb the ranks season after season. The path beyond high school, however, can be a bit uncertain.

The High School Bowlers Showcase was established to make that path clearer.

“Not enough kids seek out bowling after high school as a resource to help with college so we’re trying to bring attention to how bowling can help students,” event organizer Austin Smith said. “I created this event to share information and shine a light on the opportunity that is college bowling.”

The free event, designed for high school bowlers from sophomores to seniors, will be held May 2 at 10 a.m. at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington. While the bowlers will get to showcase their skills on the lanes, they will also be able to make valuable connections with collegiate coaches and current college players on site.

“There are other events out there that charge a fee to participate, but I really wanted my event to be about the bowlers – creating a platform for them to meet and speak to college coaches,” Smith said. “And learn more about how bowling can help them achieve their academic goals.”

For more information on the event, contact Smith at 937-347-3121 or email at relentlesstba@gmail.com.