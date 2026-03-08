Boys basketball: Alter wins D-IV district title after second half comeback

A switch to multiple zone and man-to-man looks sparked Alter’s defensive prowess as they held the Eagles to three points in the third quarter.

Alter trailed by as much as 16 in the first half as CHCA shot lights out from the three-point line. The Eagles were 10-for-19 in the first half, but were held to 25 percent shooting from the field in the second half.

This story will be updated with more from the Alter-CHCA game, as well as the Northridge-Taft contest.

Wyoming controls paint in win over Urbana

Wyoming’s 44 points in the paint were more than enough to secure its district title win over Urbana.

The Cowboys started their lane dominance from the outset, scoring its first 12 points of the game right at the basket and continued on with great success.

“I thought we did a pretty good job guarding them in the first half and the half court,” Urbana head coach Jeremy Dixon said. “They only had three offensive rebounds the whole first half, but they scored on all three of them.

“We had a couple stick backs there in the last two minutes that we should have come up with the offensive or defensive rebound, and then a couple turnovers led to really quick points for them.”

The Hillclimbers had to live from the outside offensively but couldn’t get their three-point shots to fall. Urbana shot 4-for-19, with sophomore Drew Dixon having all of the makes as part of his team-high 14 points.

“They’re quick and they play really good team defense,” Jeremy Dixon said. “They play a couple different defenses and their zone, we didn’t do as well against their zone as I would have liked.”

Wyoming was led by 17 points by Darren Gray and another 15 from Kellen Wiley. The Cowboys shot over 50 percent from the field in each individual quarter.

The 21-win season was the fourth time in program history the Hillclimbers reached at least 20.

Urbana had one senior, Brody Donahue, on its roster who Jeremy Dixon referred to as losing their “glue guy” for next season while getting a chance to return its three leading scorers - juniors Grady Lantz and Kaden Underwood, and Drew Dixon.

“I will remember a great season,” Jeremy Dixon said of the 20 wins. ”It doesn’t come around that often at a community school like Urbana.”