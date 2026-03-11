Boys basketball: Badin beats Hughes to earn first regional final berth since 2002

Behind efficient offense and steady composure down the stretch, the Rams defeated Hughes 70–59 in a Division III regional semifinal at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

Senior standouts Bryson Bowling and Eli Stroud each scored a game-high 21 points to lead Badin, which improved to 24-2 and extended its winning streak to 19 games. Bowling added eight rebounds.

Badin plays Trotwood-Madison (20-4) in a regional final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Xavier.

Badin set the tone early with its trademark balance and defensive pressure. The Rams led 13–9 after the first quarter before stretching the margin to 31–17 by halftime.

Badin first-year coach Ben Cosgrove said his team expected a battle against a Hughes squad that was riding a 15-game winning streak of its own.

“Credit to Hughes,” Cosgrove said. “They’ve won a bunch in a row. I talked to Coach Mike Hill before the game and said this game felt like it’s been building for about three months. They’re definitely one of the better teams in the region.”

The Rams shot 24-of-40 from the floor — a blistering 66 percent — while continuing the balanced scoring approach that has defined their season.

Cosgrove said the Rams’ inside presence gave them an advantage.

“Bryson Bowling — what’s there to say?” Cosgrove said. “Ten of eleven from the floor. The guy has been shooting close to 95 percent the last two months. We knew he was going to have a big night.”

One of the night’s signature moments came in the second half when Stroud drove the lane before delivering a no-look pass to Bowling for a layup that brought the Badin bench to its feet.

Stroud said the play developed instinctively as Hughes pressured the ball.

“I finally got downhill,” Stroud said. “I saw Bryson out of the corner of my eye, peeked to the side and dished it off to him. He finished it.”

Bowling said the play reflected the chemistry the Rams have developed over their 19-game winning streak.

“I wasn’t even really expecting it,” Bowling said. “I saw his hand move at the last second. I had a feeling he might pass it, so I was ready. It was a really nice play.”

The Rams continued to control the tempo throughout the second half, eventually building a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Bowling said the confidence of a veteran roster filled with 12 seniors helped Badin stay aggressive.

“When I got out there, I just felt confident,” Bowling said. “The ball was finding me, and the guys were putting me in the right spots. It was a really nice team win.”

Hughes (20-6) refused to go quietly, though.

A flurry of fouls in the fourth quarter slowed the game and allowed the Big Red to chip away at the deficit, sending much of the action to the free-throw line.

But Badin never lost control.

Stroud went 10-for-12 from the line, and the Rams finished 18-of-23 as a team to close out the game despite being outscored 29-26 in the fourth quarter.

“The main thing is just don’t panic,” Bowling said. “We knew they were going to foul and try to slow the game down. We just stayed calm, played defense and tried to manage the clock.”

Cosgrove said maintaining a lead during tournament time can be one of the most difficult tasks.

“It is impossible to play in March with a lead,” Cosgrove said. “The other team is playing for its life. Every time they punched, our guys punched right back.”