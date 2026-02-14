Boys basketball: West Carrollton’s late run seals outright MVL Valley Division title

They did it without one of their top players in junior Sultan Khaleel, who missed the game due to an injury.

“We’re excited,“ Parker said. ”We’re playing good at the right time. (Without Khaleel) we had every excuse to fold. But our guys just, they knew they worked hard for this moment. They didn’t give up. They had a never quit attitude. I’m so proud of them."

Pirates senior Joseph Ingram scored a game-high 15 points and senior Damani Yow added 10 for West Carrollton, which improved to 16-5 overall.

Stebbins senior Anthony Harris had 10 points on Senior Night for the Indians (14-7), who entered the night 1.5 games behind West Carrollton in the MVL Valley Division race. Stebbins needed victories over West Carrollton and Toy in their final two games to earn a share of the Valley Division title.

“We competed, and we always play hard; I can’t ask for anything more than the effort they show every night,” said Stebbins coach Mike Stogsdill. “It was just one of those things, I think the emotions of senior night got us a little bit and we played a little tight in the fourth quarter. By the time we loosened up, we just needed another minute or two. But credit goes to West Carrollton. They played a heck of a game, and they always play hard.”

The Pirates held Stebbins to one point in the second quarter and led 20-16 at the half. The Indians went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, taking a 23-20 lead just two minutes into the period.

The score was tied at 32 after three quarters. Ingram scored seven points in the period to keep his team in contention.

“He’s our leader,” Parker said. “He’s been here. He’s a four year varsity player. He’s been in big games. He’s used to it. He’s a guy we really lean on when we need a bucket. He stepped up for us.”

The Pirates went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter, which included two key 3-pointers from senior Danny Hammond.

“He’s not afraid to take a big shot, so we’re definitely proud of him as well,” Parker said.

Stebbins was seeking its first division title since joining the MVL Valley Division in 2019. The program’s last title came in 2005-06 when it won the Mid-Miami League South Division.

“Coach Parker is doing a great job over there,” Stogsdill said. “That’s kind of where we’re trying to get to. We went from a five-win season last year, up to 14 this year. It’s been our seniors. I wish we could have got it for them (on Senior Night) and still stay in the division title race, but I’ll pick this group of guys every night and that’s all you can ask for. As a Stebbins alum getting to come back here and coach, I can’t ask for a better group of guys to coach.”

In the five seasons before Parker’s arrival, West Carrollton High School’s boys basketball program went 8-107.

The Pirates won their 100th game under Parker on Tuesday, beating Greenville 72-62. He’s 101-76 in eight seasons at West Carrollton.

“It’s something you don’t really think about because every coaches goal is a state championship,” Parker said, “but when you have time to sit back and reflect, you know that you gotta be doing something right to get that many wins. From that standpoint, it’s an honor. It’s a testament to the hard work of the coaches. And it’s a testament to how guys bought in.”