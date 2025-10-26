Boys Soccer: Badin beats Tippecanoe to capture first district title since 2004

“We didn’t expect to lose this game,” said Badin coach Eric Hickey, who led the program back to the stage he’s long envisioned. “It was nice to win the championship. We got on the bus today saying, ‘We’re going to win this championship.’

“We never doubted it.”

It marks Badin’s first district title since 2004, sending the Rams back to the regional tournament for the first time in 21 years.

The Rams will face Dayton Carroll in a Division III regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamsburg.

Colt Long opened the scoring with 10:32 left in the first half, converting off a Parker Young free kick to give Badin a 1-0 advantage — which held up until the half.

With 32:22 remaining, Ian Long scored to make it 2-0 in favor of the Rams. Tippecanoe cut the deficit to 2-1 with 17:12 left to play, but Badin’s defense held firm the rest of the way.

“We’ve been here, we just hadn’t knocked the door down,” Hickey said. “Today, we knocked that door down.”

The Rams did it through their collective mindset — the one Hickey said has come to define the season. Rather than relying on a few stars, Badin’s success has stemmed from its unity and resilience.

“This group believes in each other,” Hickey said. “They’re doing things that make people say, ‘Badin’s on the rise.’ But we’ve been here. We just hadn’t finished. And this team finally did. They’re a special group. They pick each other up when one makes a mistake, and they just keep battling.

“When Tippecanoe scored to make it 2-1, the calls were going against us, but they just shrugged it off and played. That’s who they are.”

Senior defender Luke Hickey, Eric’s son, helped lead the Rams through the tense final minutes.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Luke said. “I’ve been talking about this for four years. Never really thought we’d make it this far, but here we are. We’re all on the same page now — we’re hype, we’re playing together, and it feels great.”

For the younger Hickey, the win was as much about heart as it was about tactics. He said the team’s mental toughness — forged through practices and shared goals — was key in closing out the win.

“It’s so engraved in our heads that we’re not going to lose,” Luke said. “We don’t like giving up goals. We came this far, and we weren’t going to let it slip. That’s our mindset.”

Badin has won five in a row, outscoring opponents 25-1 during that span.

The Rams’ identity — the “Band of Brothers” — has become the team’s rallying cry.

“It’s one of our mottos,” Luke said. “We’re really brothers. We love to compete and win together. It’s more than soccer — it’s family.”

Now, with a regional showdown against Greater Catholic League Coed rival Carroll looming, the Rams’ focus shifts quickly to preparation. Badin tied Carroll the last two meetings, but have never beaten the Patriots.

For Luke and the senior class, it’s one final chance to extend a historic run — and maybe even earn a bit of redemption.

“I’ve never beaten them, so I’d love to get them,” Luke said. “We’ll recover, get back to work, and get ready. We’re not done yet.”

Coach Hickey echoed that sentiment with a smile.

“They deserve this,” he said. “They’ve earned everything they’re getting — and they’re not finished. This is a Band of Brothers, and they’re writing their own history.”