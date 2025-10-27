Boys soccer: Fairmont fighting for the ‘greatest gift’ - more time together

Many of the team’s players were infants, at oldest, since the program last advanced this far in the postseason 16 years ago. They likely don’t realize the rarity of their accomplishment.

“But they don’t necessarily care about the history as much,” head coach Neil Craft said.

Fairmont players are more concerned about getting to play more as a group.

The Firebirds ( have come into form during the second half of the season and have challenged themselves well. They started 1-2-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play, including several losses where they gave up goals late in matches, and came out better for it.

The team ran off eight straight wins during the second half of its season. It was the program’s longest winning streak since 2005 and included wins over powers such as Cincinnati Moeller and Dayton Carroll. A loss to Perrysburg and a tie against Loveland provided a reset heading into its first postseason game against at Springboro.

Scars from those final two contests had already healed, Craft said, by the time kickoff came and he saw a group come out hungrier than ever.

“You’re fighting for more days as a group,” he said. “You’re fighting for two more practices and two more locker room team meetings and two more team dinners. And that’s just the greatest gift.”

Fairmont scored roughly 30 seconds into overtime to get past Springboro 2-1. Craft said the quality of play he saw Saturday from his team against Walnut Hills should have been enough to have prevailed by more than a goal.

The Walnut Hills victory was the fifth conference champion the Firebirds have defeated this season. Also on the list are Troy (MVL), Springboro (GWOC), Moeller (GCL South) and Carroll (GCL Co-ed).

“It’s definitely something we’re proud of to be able to compete against other conference champions and represent out city,” Craft said.

Senior Bienvenu Niyonkuru scored both goals in the district title win. The forward leads the team in goals (15) and points (39), and Craft believes his athleticism meshes well with junior Freddy Irakoze to create a demanding defensive press against the opponent’s backline.

Seniors Torin Brock, Grey Danner and Will Herman make up a balanced group of five to all have scored at least five goals for the Firebirds this season.

Craft sees that group and the 10 total seniors on the team, including five four-year starters, as hoisting the program.

“Raising a standard is a whole new ball game rather than meeting one,” he said.

Craft views Cincinnati St. Xavier as a team made up of similar athleticism and attacking ability. The Bombers will line up on the opposite side of the field as the opponent for Wednesday’s regional semifinal game at Fairborn.

It’s another chance to play together that the team has fought for day-by-day.

“When they wake up three years from now, or even like eight, they’ll look back and have a ton of memories of the special season we’re still having,” he said.

Division I

Two other GWOC teams are also still alive in the D-I tournament.

Beavercreek (15-1-2) is sixth in the MaxPreps state rankings and the second-seed from the Southwest District behind Centerville. The Beavers are playing Little Miami (6-9-3), which advanced after a 2-1 overtime upset over top-seeded Mason.

The winner will face the Fairmont-St. Xavier winner in the regional finals Sunday at Lakota East.

Also, Centerville (12-4-2) will play Lakota West (13-2-4) at Miamisburg. The Firebirds won a season-opening game between the two teams this season and has not lost to the Elks in their last four meetings. The winner will play either Col. St. Charles or Dublin Coffman on Sunday at Wright State.

Division III

Carroll (17-2-2) is taking on another GCL Co-ed opponent this postseason. A 3-1 win against McNicholas on Saturday leads into Wednesday’s regional semifinal game against Badin (15-3-3) for the Patriots.

Carroll and Badin played to a 1-1 draw in the regular season. Indian Hill, the reigning state champions, are a potential opponent in the regional final on Sunday at Centerville.

Division V

Troy Christian (16-1-3) keeps rolling after its 6-0 district final win against Legacy Christian. The Eagles, currently the top ranked D-V team in the MaxPreps state rankings, have won six consecutive matches by at least five goals and have yet to allow an opponent to find the net in tournament play.

A regular season rematch with Cin. Seven Hills (14-5-1) at Beavercreek is next up in the regional semifinals. Troy Christian won the first meeting 4-0 on the road. The winner will play either Botkins or Cin. Summit Country Day on Sunday at Springfield High School.