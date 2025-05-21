Boys tennis: Potential state berth fueling Centerville’s Galbraith

“I want to go to state so badly,” Galbraith said. “The past few years, I’ve seen my friends from Columbus and Cleveland go and it has really fueled me.”

The Elks first singles player, who has compiled a 23-5 record, will try to move one step closer to that goal Thursday as district play gets underway at Centerville High School for Divisions I and II. Semifinals and finals are slated for Saturday.

After bowing out in the state qualifying match the past two seasons, if there was ever a state season for the highly-motivated Galbraith, this is it.

“I’m a lot more consistent and my game has really improved,” he said.

Centerville coach Scott Long agrees.

“He’s loosened up a lot this season,” Long said. “And he has a great head on his shoulders.”

Galbraith also got a bit of a postseason boost because of the packed doubles draw.

“Everybody went doubles this year,” Long said, “but there are still eight really good singles players in the Southwest District.”

And Galbraith is ready for them.

“I’ve wanted this for so long,” he said.

Double the fun: Oakwood coach Christy Heppner didn’t have to do much coaching in the D-II sectional final as it was all Lumberjacks with second-seeded Grant Zhou and Chase Crowder facing off against the fourth seeds Oren Watson and Ronin Boehne for the title and the top district seed.

It was Zhou and Crowder – the Jacks first and third singles players during the regular season – that topped the Oakwood first doubles team in three sets.

“Grant and Chase are good friends on and off the court and, in doubles, the chemistry is almost more important than the tennis,” Heppner said.

Chemistry has also paid off for Watson and Boehne as the duo earned MVTCA doubles team of the year honors Monday. Camaraderie will be a necessity as district play gets underway Thursday.

“No matter what you’re seeded, everybody is tough at the district level,” Heppner said.

Regardless of the outcome, Heppner is happy to have all four district qualifiers back in the Lumberjacks lineup next season as Zhou, Crowder and Boehne are sophomores and Watson is a junior.

“It definitely gives you a leg up if you’ve played under this pressure,” she said.