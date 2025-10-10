Brawl after Central State game results in suspensions, fine

A brawl after a football game between Central State University and Fort Valley State in Fort Valley, Ga., on Oct. 4 resulted in the suspensions of 20 players.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Monday that 11 Fort Valley State players and nine Central State players have been suspended for their next game. Both head coaches — Central State’s Tony Carter and Fort Valley State’s Marlon Watson — also were suspended for one game.

Central State plays Morehouse at 1 p.m. Saturday in Wilberforce. Fort Valley State plays Benedict at 2 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, S.C.

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman in a press release. “I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game.”

Both schools were fined an undisclosed amount by the conference. Central State won the game 18-14.

“The conference will continue working with its member institutions to implement policies and procedures designed to deter this type of behavior,” read a press release. “The SIAC will also continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike.After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that both institutions violated the league’s code of ethics and conduct by engaging in acts of unsportsmanlike behavior.”

