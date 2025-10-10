Brawl after Central State game results in suspensions, fine

Central State plays Morehouse at 1 p.m. Saturday in Wilberforce. Fort Valley State plays Benedict at 2 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, S.C.

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman in a press release. “I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game.”

Both schools were fined an undisclosed amount by the conference. Central State won the game 18-14.

“The conference will continue working with its member institutions to implement policies and procedures designed to deter this type of behavior,” read a press release. “The SIAC will also continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike.After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that both institutions violated the league’s code of ethics and conduct by engaging in acts of unsportsmanlike behavior.”