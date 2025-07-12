Brea lives up to ‘Fuego’ nickname in NBA Summer League debut

Former Dayton guard makes 4 of 5 3s for Suns
Dayton's Koby Brea makes a 3-pointer during a 17-0 run in the second half against Nevada in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

18 minutes ago
Former Dayton Flyers guard Koby Brea led the Phoenix Suns with 19 points in his NBA Summer League debut Friday.

Brea made 7 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, in 24 minutes in a 103-84 victory against the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas, Nev.

“It was great,” Brea told reporters. “Just to be out there and finally living the dream, being an NBA player on an NBA team. Just really happy with what we did out there. The stuff we worked on this week really translated to the game.”

ExploreRELATED: Holmes delivers strong performance in return to NBA Summer League

Brea, who played four seasons at Dayton and one at Kentucky, started alongside another player with Atlantic 10 Conference experience: former Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins, who made his NBA debut last season with the Golden State Warriors.

Another A-10 alum, former Saint Joseph’s guard Rasheer Fleming, missed the game with knee soreness. The Suns drafted Fleming with the first pick of the second round in June. Brea was the 41st overall pick.

Brea made his first 3 in the opening minute of the game.

“In the moment, you’re not really thinking too much,” Brea said, “but it’s always good seeing the first one go in.”

The Suns play their next game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. The game will air on NBA TV.

