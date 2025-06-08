Brookville claims Division II state track title over Glenville

“I’ve been talking about it — Well, I guess our whole team has been talking about it since seventh or eighth grade,” said Hyre, a senior who has signed to run at the University of Kentucky next season. “And we have been pretty close sometimes and horribly far in others, especially in the like earlier years.”

After finishing fifth last year, the Brookville boys bested powerhouse Cleveland Glenville 42-40 to win their second state title (1973) this time around.

“It’s so nice,” Hyre said. “It’s pretty relieving to know that not just my work, but all my teammates work will be in the history books forever, so that feels amazing.”

Hyre certainly did his part, winning the 100 and the 200 and anchoring the victorious 4x200 relay with Walt Adams, Ethan Bench and Douglas Moore.

The Blue Devils also got points form Lucas Tipton, who finished fifth in the 800 and ran on the 4x400 with Moore, Adams and Hyre.

They finished second to Glenville in that meet-ending relay, but that gave them enough points to hold off the Tarblooders overall.

“We’ve been getting destroyed by them my whole high school career until now, so it feels good,” said Hyre, who set an OHSAA Division II record with a 10.39 in the 100 and broke the meet record with a 20.99 in the 200.

He repeated as the champion in the 100 and 200, though he almost seemed ho-hum about it.

“I mean, I just tried to do my own thing, honestly,” Hyre said. “Right now to me it’s just sprinting. Like, as long as you don’t mess up your start, as long as you feel good, you kinda run what you can. I don’t really feel that much pressure.”

On the girls side, Oakwood finished second with 35 points, five behind champion Hathaway Brown and four more than Cincinnati Mercy McAuley.

The Jills were led by Katherine Erwin, Riley Meador, Delaney Cahill and Kaya Asinjo, who won the 4x800 meter relay while the team of Asinjo, Meador, Erwin and Mia Allard finished second in the 4x400.

Addie Kash won the pole vault at 12-04 while teammate Mila Gelbart was third (12-0) for Oakwood.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

Other area competitors to win their events in Division II:

Addy Abner of Valley View won the girls 800 in a Division II state record 20:7.54

Others to finish in the top eight:

Boys 300 hurdles: Logan Smith of Springfield Shawnee finished seventh

Boys 4x800: West Liberty-Salem finished eighth

Boys 4x100: West Liberty-Salem finished fourth

Boys pole fault: Owen Neal of Valley View finished fourth (14-10)

Boys shot put: Crew Estep of Northwestern finished fourth (58-11)

Boys 3200 meters: Cameron Lindsey of Oakwood finished fourth

Girls high jump: Taylor Aldredge of Graham finished second (5-6)

Girls 800: Jenna Brumbaugh of Milton-Union finished eighth

Girls 1600: Ruby Gross of Carroll finished eighth

Girls 3200: Delaney Cahill of Oakwood finished eighth

Girls 4x400: Valley View team of Jordan DeGroat, Hayden Sorrell, Addy Abner and Ava Thompson was third

Girls 4x800: Carroll team of Anna Thurman, Alyssa Fast, Makayla Mcloughlin and Ruby Gross finished fourth