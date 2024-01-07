Browns at Bengals: 5 things to know about today’s Battle of Ohio

Cincinnati (8-8) is trying to avoid going winless in the division for the first time since 2002, a handful of individual players have a chance to reach milestones and the team can finish with a winning record. All are good reasons to put full effort into the game, but players also recognized it as a chance to play together one more time before an offseason of expected change.

Here are five things to know about the “Battle of Ohio” matchup:

1. Why it matters

The Bengals have taken pride in being a team that doesn’t give up, and Sunday is a chance to put that to the test when there isn’t anything truly significant on the line. Ja’Marr Chase and Sam Hubbard have injuries they already could begin the recovery process for, but have both chosen to play through one more game.

Winning won’t change the disappointment of missing the playoffs; however, players and coaches said the difference in a winning and losing record – and the difference in having a win in the AFC North and going 0-6 in the division -- matters. Cleveland has won nine of the last 11 meetings with the Bengals.

“It’s big,” nickel cornerback Mike Hilton said. “Obviously, it’s been a rough year for us, but one thing I can say about these guys is we never gave up. … We still have a job, that we’ve got to go win a football game. Guys still want to go out there and give it all for each other and just the whole community.”

2. Jeff Driskel revenge game

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, who made his NFL debut with the Bengals in 2018, will be getting the start for the Browns on Sunday as they rest Joe Flacco for the playoffs. Selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by San Francisco, he was waived by the 49ers with final cuts that September and claimed by the Bengals the next day, serving as a third-string quarterback his first two seasons before backing up Andy Dalton in 2018 and starting the last five games of the season.

Driskel ended up waived with an injury settlement in September 2019 and then went on to be a backup for the Detroit Lions (2019) and Denver Broncos (2020), making four starts. In 2021, he signed with the Texans and converted to tight end but ultimately went back to being a backup quarterback for the 2022 season, making two starts and seven appearances.

After spending most of this season on the Cardinals’ practice squad, the Browns signed him to their active roster on Dec. 29 and he will be the fifth quarterback to start for Cleveland this season.

“Jeff (is) a really smart guy, a really great athlete,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Has had a lot of success in college as a quarterback and played for a lot of teams in this league, got some starting experience. He’s played a lot of football. Very smart. For him to come in, he was with (current Browns offensive coordinator and former Bengals quarterback coach) Alex Van Pelt, so that makes sense. There is some familiarity there. ... Again, good opportunity for him.”

3. Hendrickson going for sack lead

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson currently shares the NFL lead for sacks with T.J. Watt at 17, and he’s looking to become the first Bengals player to finish as the league’s sack leader since the stat officially began being tracked in 1982.

Hendrickson declined interviews this week, noting he would talk after the season, but his teammates are hoping he has a big day Sunday.

“On the defense, we’re all hoping Trey goes crazy and just has four or five sacks and breaks the sack record,” Hilton said. “... He doesn’t get the respect he deserves. You mention a guy like T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, you have to throw Trey Hendrickson in there. Turn on the tape and watch how much impact he has.”

The NFL record is jointly held at 22.5 sacks by Michael Strahan in 2001 and Watt in 2021, while Al Baker leads the unofficial record at 23.0 in 1978. Hendrickson’s 17 is already a career-high for him, topping the 14 he recorded in 2021 with the Bengals.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. Other milestones to be reached

Other players have milestones they could reach, including Chase and running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon needs 77 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the fourth time in his career and first time since 2021, and Chase needs four catches to reach 100 for the season, but is hoping for five, in order to top Carl Pickens’ 100-catch milestone. Only one other Bengals receiver has caught 100 passes in a season, with TJ Houshmandzadeh owning the record with 113.

Chase has been nursing a separated shoulder but plans to play. When asked if he would just play long enough to reach his milestone, he indicated that was out of his control. He’s hoping for a big day for the receivers in general as it could be the last time he gets to play with some of his favorite teammates. Fellow wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are on expiring contracts.

5. Injury reports

Higgins and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie might have already played their final games for the Bengals, as Higgins is doubtful with a hamstring injury that sidelined him from practices all week and Awuzie is questionable after popping up as limited with a shoulder injury Wednesday and Thursday before being a non-participant Friday with a calf injury added.

Both players are in the last year of their contracts and might not want to risk further damage – injury wise and with the film they would be putting out for other teams to consider. Cornerback Jalen Davis also is questionable with a groin injury.

Jake Browning was listed with a foot injury but a full participant Thursday and Friday, and his status is not in question.

For the Browns, several players are out: Wide receiver Amari Cooper (heel), cornerbacks Mike Ford (calf) and Greg Newsome (knee), defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder/hamstring), kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf). Punter Corey Bojorquez (quad), wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (knee) and Elijah Moore (concussion) and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf) are all questionable.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1290, 1530, 95.7, 102.7, 104.7