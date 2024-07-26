Browns coach Stefanski holding onto calling plays; 2 defensive starters out injured as camp opens

Moments after the team finished its first practice at Greenbrier Resort, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that c ornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson — two starters from last year’s top-ranked defense — could miss all of training camp with injuries.

Newsome has already undergone surgery on his hamstring while Tomlinson is scheduled to have an arthroscopic procedure on his knee Friday.

Stefanski doesn’t have a clear timeline on their returns, and the best he could offer was hoping they would be back for the Sept. 8 opener against Dallas.

It’s hardly an ideal start but nothing new for the Browns, who won 11 games and earned a wild-card berth last season despite being ravaged by injuries, most notably to quarterback Deshaun Watson and star running back Nick Chubb.

And in keeping with the repetitive theme, Stefanski announced he’ll continue calling plays.

Stefanski has been Cleveland’s primary play caller since he was hired by the Browns in 2020, and his insistence to do so has rankled some fans.

There had been renewed speculation the two-time AP Coach of the Year would hand off those duties to new coordinator Ken Dorsey, but Stefanski is going to stick with what’s been working to this point.

“I try to listen to a lot of people and make decisions,” Stefanski said. “Ultimately what I feel really, really confident in is our offensive staff. I feel strongly about coach Dorsey and the entire offensive staff. So we will continue to be an operation that works together.

“It’s never been a one-man show.”

Dorsey was hired to replace Alex Van Pelt, now New England’s offensive coordinator and play caller. Dorsey called plays for the Buffalo Bills in 2022 before the former NFL quarterback was fired.

It remains to be seen what impact Dorsey will have on Watson and Cleveland’s offense, but Stefanski said he and his OC are already aligned.

“We see the game similarly, but then in a lot of ways we challenge each other and push each other,” he said. “We’ve worked in similar systems. Ken’s played in this league at a high level, played obviously in college at a high level. So he has a unique perspective. He has a unique perspective from the different guys he’s coached.

“That’s the fun part of working with anybody that you really trust and you have respect for but you can push each other.”

The Browns are hoping for limited distractions in camp, which is one of the main reasons the team returned to the historic resort nestled in the lush Appalachian Mountains. Last season, players credited the retreat with helping them build camaraderie and chemistry.

“I’m glad we came back here,” said Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward. “I feel we really set the foundation with the team last year here. It just brings us together and it’s just a great opportunity get away from everybody and just focus on ball and each other.”

While injuries are inevitable, the Browns avoided drama by restructuring wide receiver Amari Cooper’s contract earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Cooper had skipped the club’s mandatory minicamp in a holdout before agreeing to a deal that will allow him to make up to $5 million in incentives on top of his $20 million base salary.

Cooper, who had 1,250 yards and made his fifth Pro Bowl last season, said he was pleased with the resolution.

“I’m content for sure,” he said. “Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it. But you can’t always get what you wish for all the time. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

Cooper said he would like to finish his career with the Browns.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said. “I like the guys. I like the camaraderie of the team. I like Deshaun. I like Kevin. He likes to give me the ball. So, I definitely want to be here.”

NOTES: Watson, who is coming off major shoulder surgery, took part in all the passing drills during the 45-minute workout. He was limited to throwing every other day during OTAs and minicamp. “It’ll be a little more than that,” Stefanski said of the camp plans for Watson. “He looks great, feels great. So we’ll just be smart about it.” Stefanski hasn’t decided if Watson will play in preseason games. ... Myles Garrett, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, worked on the side with Chubb, wh o is coming back from a season-ending knee injury and two surgeries. ... Browns RB Jerome Ford was excused for personal reasons.