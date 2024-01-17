Browns’ Stefanski shakes up offensive staff, 2 assistants gone, more moves possible

At this point, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract, the person said.

All three assistants have been with Stefanski since he was hired in 2020.

The Browns were blown out of the playoffs on Saturday, losing 45-14 to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Stefanski, who guided the Browns through an injury-plagued season to their second playoff appearance in four years, said Sunday that some of his assistants would be leaving for other opportunities in the coming weeks.

Mitchell, a former NFL running back, just completed his fourth season with the Browns. He spent much of the season trying to help the team cope with the loss of star Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Mitchell has coached in the league for more than two decades.

McCartney helped develop David Njoku into one of the league’s best tight ends. Njoku finished with career highs in catches (81), yards (882) and touchdowns (6) this season.

Cleveland’s offense was in constant flux all season because of injuries.

The Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a shoulder injury in November, and the team signed free agent Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 as a starter and surpassed expectations before a rough playoff performance.

Van Pelt may be interested in going somewhere where he calls the plays. Stefanski currently handles those game-day duties.