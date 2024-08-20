Browns still undecided if QB Deshaun Watson will make preseason debut this week against Seahawks

Watson has been kept out of Cleveland’s first two preseason games. Last week, Stefanski said the plan was for Watson to face the Seahawks, but now that isn’t so certain.

“All of our starters should expect to play and then we’ll determine who does or doesn’t, how many plays they do,” Stefanski said before practice. “In particular with Deshaun, I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week.”

Stefanski said he’ll weigh all factors, including Cleveland’s current injury issues at offensive tackle.

The Browns are without starters Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, and three backup tackles were injured in Saturday’s exhibition against Minnesota.

“All things factor into every decision for all of our players,” Stefanski said. “Truthfully, we go player by player and what we’re trying to figure out is what do they need to get ready for a 17-game season. Every determination is based specifically on that player.”

Watson’s input will also go into the final decision, Stefanski said.

The 28-year-old Watson has played in just 12 games in two seasons with the Browns. He was suspended 11 games in 2020, and he made six starts last season before undergoing surgery to repair a fractured glenoid (socket) bone in his throwing arm.

Watson has thrown in all but one practice during training camp. Last week, he said it wasn’t imperative for him to play in the preseason, and that he was on track to face Dallas in the Sept. 8 season opener.

Watson has been cleared for contact. Stefanski was asked if he feels it’s necessary to see Watson take a hit before facing the Cowboys.

“I don’t,” he said. “He’s played a lot of football. He’s been tackled a lot, but he’s confident.”