Building belief: Miami RedHawks hockey enters second season under Noreen

A youthful lineup — featuring 12 freshmen making their NCAA debuts — showed the kind of grit, resilience and unity that’s been the centerpiece of Noreen’s rebuild since he arrived in Oxford last year.

The RedHawks clawed back from two deficits and exploded for four goals in the final 15 minutes, rallying for a wild 6-4 win in front of a raucous White Out crowd on Friday night.

Twenty-four hours later, they proved they could win by leaning on defense and discipline.

Just 16 seconds into Saturday night’s game, Miami’s Justin Stupka, a freshman, sent a shot into the net off a feed from Casper Nassen. The early lead held through much of the night until Ferris State found an equalizer midway through the third.

But with 2:59 remaining, Miami freshman forward Kocha Delic crashed the crease, collected a rebound and buried his first college goal.

An empty-netter sealed it moments later, punctuating a weekend sweep that left the RedHawks 2-0 and — more importantly — feeling like a team with a real identity.

Building belief

For Noreen, the weekend wasn’t just about a pair of wins. It was about validation — for a group that’s been grinding for months without guarantees.

“Obviously really, really proud of our guys,” Noreen said. “It’s been a long time coming, and there’s a lot of work that’s gone into this — starting with some of these guys last year, believing in the program and wanting to be here.”

Since taking over in 2024, Noreen has preached the same message — culture first, results second. The former USHL coach inherited a proud but struggling program and set out to rebuild it from the locker room outward. The RedHawks went 3-28-3 — and 0-23-1 in the NCHC — last season.

The returning players spent the offseason rebuilding chemistry and the summer building stamina. The freshmen arrived to find a team ready to welcome them — and challenge them.

“For the returning guys, the spring they had, the summer they put in, and then coming in — in a very short amount of time — getting a group that didn’t really know much about each other to become a team and a family very quickly,” Noreen said. “They earned the right to have a weekend like this.”

That sense of brotherhood was visible on the bench all weekend.

“There’s got to be swagger, there’s got to be belief,” Noreen said. “We know we’re going to have to punch up for a while with the inexperience and youth we have. But the fire in that room, the feeling on the bench, the belief — we know the right pieces are there.”

A freshman’s first goal

Saturday night was unforgettable for Delic. His rebound goal with under three minutes left wasn’t just the eventual game-winner — it was a punctuation mark on a weekend that captured Miami’s promise.

“I just kind of happened to be in front of the net,” Delic said. “I had a little bit of time and space and was able to put the puck in the back of the net. Obviously kind of a big goal for us, so I was really pumped to get that one for the guys.”

Delic is from Ottawa, Ontario, and plays with the confidence of a veteran and the edge of a player who’s still out to prove something.

“I’m not used to losing — I don’t like losing,” Delic said. “And I didn’t come here planning on losing. So we’re going to try and win every single game that we can. Obviously starting with two is huge for us — huge for the momentum — and we’re just gonna keep going every single weekend trying to get wins.”

Delic’s goal came after what he called a “flat” first two periods. But the RedHawks regrouped.

“We just said to each other, ‘We’re gonna go out there and show what we can do,’” Delic said. “We kind of got lucky and got rewarded with a goal there, which was huge for us. But we can definitely come out stronger in our first two periods. If we keep playing like we did in the third, I think we’ll have success.”

That combination of self-critique and confidence is exactly what Noreen has tried to instill in his team.

“The belief’s got to come from them,” the coach said. “They have to find ways to push through, to expect good things to happen. That needed to change here — and it’s changing.”

The roar returns to Goggin

For a program working to reconnect with its fan base, the weekend atmosphere was just as important as the results.

Friday’s White Out crowd filled Goggin Ice Center with energy reminiscent of Miami’s 2009 NCAA title-game run.

“It was awesome,” Delic said. “I’ve been fortunate to play in big tournaments — with Team Canada and in juniors — but once you throw in the student section and how passionate everybody is, it’s a really crazy environment. My parents and little brother were here, and after the first game they were like, ‘Wow, this is pretty special.’”

Noreen echoed that sentiment, saying the support means more to the players than fans might realize.

“We will not forget the people who are supporting us right now,” Noreen said. “We know where this is going — and it’s going to take some time. But the people who believe and support us now, it means the world to the guys in that locker room.”

He described watching students and alumni stand shoulder to shoulder in the aisles during the final minutes Saturday.

“When you can feel the energy from the crowd translate onto the bench,” Noreen said, “you know something’s shifting.”

Finding ways to win

The contrast between Friday’s offensive burst and Saturday’s defensive duel told Noreen everything he needed to know about his team’s versatility.

“We didn’t give up much — not just shots, but quality scoring chances,” Noreen said. “It wasn’t a pretty game. But you have to find different ways to win.”

Miami held Ferris State to just a handful of high percentage looks in the final period. When the Bulldogs tied it, the RedHawks didn’t panic — they blocked shots, cleared rebounds and trusted sophomore goaltender Matteo Drobac, who made several key saves down the stretch.

“How many shot blocks did we have in those last three minutes?” Noreen asked rhetorically. “It’s hard to remember because every guy stared it down and blocked it. We never let it get to our net.”

The clinching goal came from Maximilion Helgeson, who chased down a puck and muscled it into the empty net.

“Those are the moments these guys work so hard for,” Noreen said. “They’re not normal college students — they live differently. They do it for those moments with the guys in that room. That’s what makes college athletics special.”

Moving forward

As the RedHawks head into next week’s series against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Noreen is making sure the message remains grounded — enjoy the sweep, but keep building.

“Our focus is always on the next step,” Noreen said. “Last night we said, ‘How do we get better for tomorrow?’ Now it’s, ‘How do we get better for a really good RPI team next week?’”

But for all the talk of humility, there’s an undeniable buzz in Oxford — a feeling that an improved product is taking root.

“We’re nowhere close to where we need to be,” Noreen said. “But our belief couldn’t be higher. You go on the road, see the future coming in, feel the energy in the room — it’s special.”