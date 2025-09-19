Burrow undergoes surgery five days after toe injury

Breaking: Man to spend at least 24 years in prison in deadly shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, is exits the medical tent for the locker room after suffering an injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow underwent surgery to repair his turf toe injury Friday morning, and Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said “it went well.”

Taylor, who spoke to local media early Friday afternoon, did not have any further details about the recovery timeline.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning is set to make his first start since 2023 on Sunday when the Bengals play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Burrow suffered what has been reported as a Grade 3 turf toe injury in the 31-27 Week 2 win over Jacksonville after he took a sack in the second quarter. It’s his third surgery in six NFL seasons.

Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins had planned to visit Burrow to help lift his spirits Thursday evening before he flew to Birmingham, Ala., on Friday morning. He had the surgery at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that foot and ankle specialist Dr. Norman Waldrop was set to perform the procedure. Waldrop has also performed high-profile procedures on Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle and Derrick Henry’s foot.

Burrow is expected to be out for at least three months, according to national reports. Taylor said Friday he does not have information yet on that, but on Wednesday he said he is not ruling out the possibility for Burrow to return this season.

Taylor said the Bengals also likely will be missing cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Sunday, after he suffered a hamstring injury this week in practice. He was dressed for practice Friday and went through warm-ups with the team, but did not go through position group drills during the media viewing. Taylor classified him as “doubtful.”

Cornerback D.J. Turner, who showed up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury, is expected to be “good to go,” Taylor said. He was in practice Friday.

