Butler grad Taylor Decker says he plans to return to Lions for 11th NFL season

The 32-year-old Decker endured a shoulder injury for much of last year and acknowledged after the season that he was considering retirement.

“I want to make this decision moving forward informed,” Decker said in January after Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs. “I don’t want to make it emotionally because if I make it emotionally, I already know what the answer is going to be.”

The Lions gave Decker time to make the call but wanted to avoid the timing that affected their plans on the offensive line last year when four-time Pro Bowl Frank Ragnow retired in June, months after the NFL draft and the start of free agency.

Decker signed a $60 million, three-year extension that put him under contract through the 2027 season as a key player in the franchise’s turnaround.

Detroit drafted Decker out of Ohio State with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016.

With the offensive line as a strength, the Lions won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1957 when they reached the NFC championship after the 2023 season. The following year, they had a franchise-record 15 wins when they won a second straight division title before losing in the divisional round.

Decker has played 140 games, all starts, for the Lions.

“It’s not lost on me on the fact that a lot of guys don’t get to spend their whole career with one team, and hopefully that’s in the cards for me,” Decker said in 2024.