Butler hands Dayton first PFL loss

Butler quarterback Reagan Andrew completed 18 of 23 passes for 256 yard with two touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer in the second quarter for Dayton, tying the score at 7-7.

Drew VanVleet threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Weatherly in the third quarter for Dayton’s other score, which cut Butler’s lead to 17-14.

VanVleet replaced Schondelmyer late in the second quarter when Schondelmyer suffered an injury. Schondelmyer completed 9 of 14 passes for 77 yards, and VanVleet completed 7 of 16 passes for 79 yards.

In the second half, Butler’s Ryan Short kicked two field goals to extend the lead to 23-14.

Trevor Henkle kicked a 34-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining in the game for Dayton’s final score.

Presbyterian (7-0, 3-0), which beat Stetson 42-7 on Saturday, and Drake (4-2, 3-0), which beat Davidson 45-0, now lead the PFL standings with four games to play.

Dayton plays Presbyterian at noon on Oct. 25 at Welcome Stadium in its next game.