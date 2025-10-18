Breaking: Dayton protesters join nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement

Butler hands Dayton first PFL loss

Five-game winning streak ends for Flyers
Dayton waits to take the field before a game against Stetson on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton waits to take the field before a game against Stetson on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers fell out of first place in the Pioneer Football League with a 23-17 loss to Butler at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

Butler (5-3, 3-1) ended Dayton’s five-game winning streak and handed Dayton (5-3, 3-1) its first PFL loss.

Butler quarterback Reagan Andrew completed 18 of 23 passes for 256 yard with two touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer in the second quarter for Dayton, tying the score at 7-7.

Drew VanVleet threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Weatherly in the third quarter for Dayton’s other score, which cut Butler’s lead to 17-14.

VanVleet replaced Schondelmyer late in the second quarter when Schondelmyer suffered an injury. Schondelmyer completed 9 of 14 passes for 77 yards, and VanVleet completed 7 of 16 passes for 79 yards.

In the second half, Butler’s Ryan Short kicked two field goals to extend the lead to 23-14.

Trevor Henkle kicked a 34-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining in the game for Dayton’s final score.

Presbyterian (7-0, 3-0), which beat Stetson 42-7 on Saturday, and Drake (4-2, 3-0), which beat Davidson 45-0, now lead the PFL standings with four games to play.

Dayton plays Presbyterian at noon on Oct. 25 at Welcome Stadium in its next game.

In Other News
1
College football: Miami extends with streak to four with win over EMU
2
High School Football: Tippecanoe beats Troy 21-0, secures share of MVL...
3
High School Football Week 9 Roundup: Hamilton stuns Middletown to claim...
4
High School Football: Northeastern plays ‘best football’ in key OHC...
5
High School Football: Badin pulls away late to beat Alter in GCL Coed...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.