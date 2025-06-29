Butler sprinter commits to Iowa

Jamier Averette-Brown (left), Jordan Gross and Keyshawn Garrett celebrate after the 200-meter final at the OHSAA Division I State Track Meet 2025

1 hour ago
Vandalia-Butler state champion sprinter Jordan Gross announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

“First off I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity as none of this is possible without him,” Gross wrote on Instagram. “Next I would like to thank my friends and family along with my coaches for helping me through this difficult process. Lastly I want to thank my teammates for pushing me to be better every day and helping me succeed. Go Hawkeyes!”

Gross, a 2025 graduate of Butler, signed with Marshall in November but reopened his recruitment this spring.

Gross won the 200-meter dash at the Division I state meet earlier this spring. He also raced with the 4x400 relay team that won a state championship and placed third at the New Balance Nationals.

