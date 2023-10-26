Camara becomes 24th Flyer to play in NBA game

Former Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara scored seven points in his NBA debut Wednesday night for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Camara made 2 of 5 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, in 16 minutes. He also had two rebounds, an assist and a block. He was one of the first players off the bench, entering the game with 5:09 left in the first quarter. Portland lost 123-11 to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.

The Phoenix Suns drafted Camara in the second round in June but traded him to the Trail Blazers on Sept. 27.

Camara played his first two seasons of college basketball with the Georgia Bulldogs and then averaged 12.4 points in his last two seasons at Dayton. Camara was the first Dayton player drafted since the New York Knicks took Obi Toppin with the No. 8 pick in the first round in 2020.

Camara became the 24th former Flyer to appear in a NBA game.

Here’s the list of Flyers who have played in the league: Don Meineke (1952-57); Chuck Grigsby (1954-55); Chris Harris (1955-56); John Horan (1955-56); Jim Paxson Sr. (1956-58); Jim Palmer (1958-61); Bucky Bockhorn (1958-65); Henry Finkel (1966-75); Roger Brown (1967-75); Bobby Joe Hooper (1968-69); Don May (1968-75); Donald Smith (1974-75); Johnny Davis (1976-86); Jim Paxson Jr. (1979-90); Sedric Toney (1985-90); Negele Knight (1990-99); Chris Wright (2011-14); Chris Johnson (2012-16); Brian Roberts (2012-17); Charles Cooke (2017-18); Jordan Sibert (2019); Kostas Antetokounmpo (2018-21); and Toppin (2020-present).

In other Flyer news:

• Toppin scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting in his Indiana Pacers debut. He made 4 of 9 field goals, including 2 of 5 3-pointers. He had four rebounds, a steal and an assist in 19 minutes. He started in a 143-120 victory.