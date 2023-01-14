Camara leads Dayton to double-digit halftime lead vs. VCU

Toumani Camara scored 13 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 33-19 halftime lead against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Camara, who had 15 points, all in the second half, on Tuesday in an 82-58 victory at Fordham, made 6 of 8 field goals and grabbed a team-high six rebounds. He also blocked two shots.
Key stat: Dayton had a 22-11 rebounding advantage.
Big run: Dayton outscored VCU 9-0 to turn a 24-17 lead into a 33-17 advantage with 1:13 to play.
Outside-shooting disparity: Dayton made 2 of 5 3-pointers in the first half with Koby Brea and R.J. Blakney each making one. VCU missed all five of its 3-point attempts.
Roster news: Kobe Elvis was in uniform for the first time since Nov. 25 but did not play in the first half. He missed the previous 10 games with a knee injury.
