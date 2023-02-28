Camara on two seasons at Dayton: ‘It’s been an amazing experience’

Camara played his first two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, but his second season didn’t count against his eligibility because of the pandemic. He transferred to Dayton in April 2021.

Camara added his name to the early-entry list last April and withdrew from the draft in May. He and teammate DaRon Holmes II have drawn attention from NBA scouts all season.

“Like I tell Deuce (Holmes) a lot, I got caught up with that early on in my career, so it really messed with my head,” Camara said. “It’s something I’ve tried to push him to not really focus on and just play your game and be where your feet are. It’s going to happen. Just do what you do, and your talent’s going to show. Just keep working. You can’t worry about the outside noise.”

Camara has improved his scoring (10.9 to 13.9 points per game), rebounding (6.9 to 8.8), steals (0.8 to 1.2) and assists (1.6 to 1.8) from last season, while cutting down on turnovers (2.6 to 2.1). He has also improved his overall shooting (51.0% to 54.3%) and free-throw shooting (59.1% to 66.4%), though his 3-point percentage has declined (33.8 to 32.9) as his attempts per game rose (1.9 to 2.4).

“He’s been terrific,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “I’m proud of his growth and the way he’s bought in to everything my staff, his teammates and the program has asked of him. He’s s a great leader, a great teammate and a joy to coach so we want to make sure we send him out on Senior Night the right way.”

Grant singled out Camara for praise after a victory against Wyoming in December.

“I’ve felt this way for a while, but I don’t think he gets enough credit,” Grant said then. “He’s got to be one of the most versatile elite defenders in the country. When you can guard any position on the floor with the versatility that he does, I’ve got a lot of a lot of respect for that, and I’ve seen a lot of really good guys in 30-plus years in this business at every level.”

Grant hopes NBA scouts see Camara’s versatility.

“He adds a lot of value with what he brings,” Grant said. “I think he’s put himself in a position where he should have options.”

Camara hopes to showcase those skills on a bigger stage in March. Dayton will have to win the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament for the first time in 20 years to earn its first NCAA tournament bid in six years.

“The goal right now is to win the A-10 and have that championship and that ring and then to be able to compete at the highest level of college basketball,” Camara said.

Holmes, a sophomore forward, who will have his own decision about the next level after the season, is taking the same approach.

“My whole goal is to win with the rest of the team,” Holmes said, “and we’re going to try to make to March Madness and go as far as we can. The other stuff will take care of itself whenever the time is right, but right now now I’m just worried about winning.”