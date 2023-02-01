Camara scores 20 to lead Dayton to halftime lead vs. Loyola

Big run: Dayton trailed 32-31 with 3:51 to play when it began a 9-0 run on a 3-pointer by Smith at the 3:43 mark. Loyola didn’t score again until its final possession when Braden Norris made a layup with six seconds to play.

Hot start: The teams combined to make 11 of their first 13 field-goal attempts and scored 35 points in the first six minutes. They then combined to score seven points in the second six-minute stretch.

Late start: The game, the first between Dayton and Loyola since 1993, started at 9:10 p.m.

Around the A-10: Saint Louis (15-7, 7-2) fell into second place after losing 75-65 at Fordham on Tuesday. VCU (17-6, 8-2) won 61-59 at Davidson and moved a half game ahead of Saint Louis.