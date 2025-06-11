Captains score 3 runs in the ninth inning to earn 3-2 comeback victory over Dragons

The Dragons added another run in the eighth when Victor Acosta singled to right, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Carlos Jorge’s single to center to make it 2-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington was brilliant over six shutout innings. The only hit against Edgington was a sixth inning double by Johnny Tincher that glanced off the glove of Dayton left fielder Anthony Stephan on the warning track as he drifted toward the fence and jumped slightly.

Dylan Simmons replaced Edington to start the seventh and tossed two scoreless innings, stranding runners at second and third in the eighth.

Dragons reliever Trey Braithwaite entered the game to pitch the ninth, holding a 2-0 lead. Braithwaite walked the lead-off hitter, and the second batter of the inning reached on a misplayed ground ball by Dragons second baseman Johnny Ascanio for an error.

After a strikeout, a Captains infield single loaded the bases with one out. The next Lake County hitter, Esteban Gonzalez, hit a bouncer toward the middle that glanced off the glove of Dragons shortstop Leo Balcazar into center field for a two-run single to bring in the tying runs.

Dayton third baseman Victor Acosta made a sensational play on a grounder to get the second out of the inning, holding the lead runner at third, but Lake County’s Jonah Advincula lined a single to center to drive in the winning run and end the game.

Dayton finished with six hits. Balcazar had two doubles.

Almonte became the first Dayton player to hit a home run in three consecutive games since Ethan O’Donnell and John Michael Faile both did it in 2024. No Midwest League player has homered in four straight games in 2025.