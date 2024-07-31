Cedarville hires new men’s basketball coach from Division I ranks

“My wife and I are grateful to President (Thomas) White and Athletic Director Chris Cross for the opportunity to lead the Cedarville program,” Jones said in a press release. “This is a tremendous honor and a responsibility that I embrace with deep commitment and enthusiasm.”

Jones, 46, will be a first-time head coach. He spent the majority of his career, 17 seasons, at the University of Richmond on Chris Mooney’s staff. He was the director of basketball operations from 2005-08, an assistant coach from 2008-15 and then an associate head coach from 2015-22.

Earlier in his career, Jones spent a season (2004-05) at Division II Alabama-Huntsville as an assistant coach. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Salem High School in Georgia from 2002-04.

Jones, a native of Jefferson City, Mo., graduated from Toccoa Falls College in Georgia in 2001. Like Cedarville, Toccoa Falls is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Liberty was 45-23 in Jones’ two seasons on Ritchie McKay’s staff.

“To put it in baseball terms, Cedarville University hit a home run with the addition of Rob Jones to their community,” McKay said in a press release. “Not only is Rob a fabulous basketball coach with a great strategic acumen, he is a fabulous person. His genuine, servant nature has been a gift to our program and campus, and he will continue to build on the tradition that Coach Estepp has established all while intentionally depositing into the spiritual and personal development of everyone he comes in contact with.”