Centerville adds award-winning area coach to its football staff

The longtime coach from the Miami Valley has as impressive a resume as anyone.

Blevins, 57, attended Springfield South. He has been a head coach for Yellow Springs, Springfield North, East Palestine and Fairmont. Prior to getting the head coaching job at Fairmont, he was also the OC for seven years, and has held the same positions at Wayne, Greenon, Cincinnati Withrow and most recently Middletown.

He has also spent several years recently as the commissioner for the Metro Buckeye Conference.

Blevins has coached several of the top stars hailing from the area, notable Braxton Miller at Wayne in addition to several other quarterbacks that received NCAA Division I offers and four OHSAA D-I player of the year winners. Centerville noted he has received three assistant coach of the year award and one head coach of the year award.

Centerville finished the 2025 season with a 3-7 overall record and 3-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The Elks began the year losing its first five games before facing and defeating the three league teams, Beavercreek, Miamisburg and Northmont, that tied or finished below them in the final standings. Centerville, a state semifinalist in 2024, did not qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019 under first-year head coach John Puckett.