Centerville softball books first-ever trip to regional finals

Because what’s another few seconds to yourself when the celebration that’s about to begin with all of your best friends was four years in the making for an uber talented senior class.

“I was crying a little bit,” she said.

The Centerville softball team had just beaten Mason 10-1 at Indian Hill High School after Arnold’s 13th strikeout. And the reality that overwhelmed Arnold is this: The Elks (25-4) advanced to the first regional final in program history.

“We’re all doing it for our whole team, not one person, not one player, not half of us,” said Arnold, who allowed only three hits. “Whenever I get that final out, whenever I’m doing good to where I can lead my team to the next game, it makes me really emotional because I’m really proud of everyone on my team.”

The next step toward the dream of a trip to the Division I state semifinals next week in Akron is the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday at Indian Hill against Fairfield (22-3). The Indians defeated Lakota East 6-3. Their only trip to state came in 1991.

Being in this position does not surprise fifth-year head coach Wendell Hutchinson. During the first meeting he had five years ago with players and parents he made a prediction.

“I told everybody that this was going to happen, that we’re going to put ourselves in a position year in and year out to go to state,” Hutchinson said. “And that was our goal. And those girls know it.”

To get here, Hutchinson knew his team had to learn to compete with the traditional Southwest District powers like Mason, Lebanon, Lakota East and Lakota West.

“It took a little time for us to learn how to handle playing with those expectations,” he said. “We didn’t have to talk about this one time all year because of all the experience and everybody buying into what the goal of the program is.”

Mason a four-time state participant since 2007, hung with the Elks for three innings. But in a six-run fourth and and a three-run sixth the Comets couldn’t get the third out until the game was out of reach. The Elks scored seven of those nine runs with two outs.

After two walks and hit batter to start the fourth gave the Elks an opportunity, Natalie LaDue’s single put the Elks up 2-1. Then with two outs the Elks were back to the top of the order and Arnold hit a three-run double to the center-field fence for a 5-1 lead. Ardyn Hopf capped the inning with a two-run single to center.

With out in the sixth, Arnold doubled home a run. And with two outs, Hopf hit a two-run homer, her ninth of the season for the game’s final runs. Arnold finished with three doubles and four RBIs and Hopf had three hits and five RBIs.

Putting Mason away represented the third straight game against quality opponents that the Elks have done so. In their previous two games they defeated Miamisburg 12-1 and Western Brown 12-3.

“All year we’ve been putting ourselves in situations to score runs, and we’ve always scored enough runs for solid wins, but we never were putting away those real high quality teams that we had a chance to,” Hutchinson said. “And it started with Miamisburg where everything just fell into place.”

In the past three games, the Elks are getting contributions from the entire lineup. But Hopf and Arnold are doing most of the damage. Arnold is 8 for 13 with six RBIs and a home run. But Hopf’s numbers are staggering: 10 for 13, 18 RBIs, three home runs.

“I just hope she doesn’t wake up because she is having the dream final however many games that a senior can have,” Hutchinson said of Hopf. “Both her and Hayley are just unbelievable.”