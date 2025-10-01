Centerville will induct four graduates into athletic hall of fame

Centerville's guard Alex Henning (with ball) drives on Chelsea Mithchell (5) during a regional semifinal game at WSU's Nutter Center in 2013. Contributed Photo by Charles Caperton
1 hour ago
Centerville High School will add four members to its athletic hall of fame on Friday in an event that starts at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s a glance at the inductees:

Brad Otten (class of 1972): He competed in football, basketball, wrestling, and track. In football, according to a press release, he was “one of the most dominant linemen in school history” and was an all-state selection. He played college football at Eastern Kentucky. Otten died at 69 in 2024 after battling prostate cancer for six years.

Keith Bertram (1985): He was a three-year starter at linebacker. The Elks were 30-2 in his career. He led the program to its first state playoff appearance as a senior captain in 1984. In college, he was a three-year starter at Eastern Michigan. He returned to Centerville as a volunteer coach and helped mentor players such as Mike Bennett, Kyle Rose and Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Taylor Dearbaugh Hoffman (2010): She was a three-year starter, team captain and MVP for the soccer team. She was a first-team all-state selection and helped lead the Elks to the state semifinals as a senior in 2009. She played college soccer at Kentucky and Xavier.

Alexandra Henning (2013): She was a four-year starter in basketball who scored more than 1,000 career points. She was a three-time all-conference selection. She played college basketball at Bucknell University before transferring to Ashland University, where she was the starting point guard for two seasons. Ashland finished 37-0 and won a national championship when she was a senior in 2017.

