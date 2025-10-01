Centerville will induct four graduates into athletic hall of fame

Centerville High School will add four members to its athletic hall of fame on Friday in an event that starts at 5:30 p.m.
Here’s a glance at the inductees:
Brad Otten (class of 1972): He competed in football, basketball, wrestling, and track. In football, according to a press release, he was “one of the most dominant linemen in school history” and was an all-state selection. He played college football at Eastern Kentucky. Otten died at 69 in 2024 after battling prostate cancer for six years.
Keith Bertram (1985): He was a three-year starter at linebacker. The Elks were 30-2 in his career. He led the program to its first state playoff appearance as a senior captain in 1984. In college, he was a three-year starter at Eastern Michigan. He returned to Centerville as a volunteer coach and helped mentor players such as Mike Bennett, Kyle Rose and Ifeadi Odenigbo.
Taylor Dearbaugh Hoffman (2010): She was a three-year starter, team captain and MVP for the soccer team. She was a first-team all-state selection and helped lead the Elks to the state semifinals as a senior in 2009. She played college soccer at Kentucky and Xavier.
Alexandra Henning (2013): She was a four-year starter in basketball who scored more than 1,000 career points. She was a three-time all-conference selection. She played college basketball at Bucknell University before transferring to Ashland University, where she was the starting point guard for two seasons. Ashland finished 37-0 and won a national championship when she was a senior in 2017.
