Centerville will induct four graduates into athletic hall of fame

Brad Otten (class of 1972): He competed in football, basketball, wrestling, and track. In football, according to a press release, he was “one of the most dominant linemen in school history” and was an all-state selection. He played college football at Eastern Kentucky. Otten died at 69 in 2024 after battling prostate cancer for six years.

Keith Bertram (1985): He was a three-year starter at linebacker. The Elks were 30-2 in his career. He led the program to its first state playoff appearance as a senior captain in 1984. In college, he was a three-year starter at Eastern Michigan. He returned to Centerville as a volunteer coach and helped mentor players such as Mike Bennett, Kyle Rose and Ifeadi Odenigbo.