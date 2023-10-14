Centerville wins GWOC title; Springboro shocks Wayne; unbeaten Valley View clinches share of SWBL Buckeye

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
49 minutes ago
X

Centerville clinched its first Greater Western Ohio Conference title since 2017 by rallying for a 21-6 win over visiting Fairmont on Friday night.

Fairmont led 6-0 at halftime after Steve Doty broke loose on a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Centerville (8-1, 6-0 GWOC) rallied in the second half, taking the lead on a 17-yard TD pass from Drake Wells to Quincy Capogna in the third.

Wells and Daniel Kamara each had a rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Seth Alejandrino led the Centerville defense with seven tackles and an interception.

OTHER GAMES

Valley View 49, Brookville 21: Unbeaten Valley View outscored Brookville 35-7 in the second half to pull away from a 14-14 tie at the half. Valley View secured a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title and can win it outright at Waynesville next week.

Springboro 40, Wayne 8: Jacob Davis threw for 155 yards with three touchdowns and Mattias Brunicardi ran for 171 yards with a TD to lead ‘Boro.Willizhaun Yates hauled in two scores and Maxim Butler had one. Springboro also recovered three fumbles on kickoffs and Mason Pitl returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Northmont 45, Beavercreek 7: Deuce Cortner tossed four touchdowns, two to Brady Lupton, to lead Northmont.Daniel Ivory and Cedric Works each hauled in a TD pass and Bryce Staggs and Caillin Grant added a TD run apiece.

Troy 49, Fairborn 14: Dakota Manson led a potent Troy rushing attack, tallying 145 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Aiden Gorman tacked on a pair of TD runs and Hunter Sekas and Jahari Ward each had one rushing score.The win puts Troy at 7-1 in Miami Valley League play, in a three-way tie with Butler and Tippecanoe for the Miami Division title heading into the final week.

Butler 42, West Carrollton 6: Luke Seibert threw a touchdown ran in another, the defense returned a pair of interceptions for TDs and Dohnavan Collins recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score to lead Butler. The win putsButler at 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the MVL, in a three-way tie with Troy and Tippecanoe for the Miami Division title heading into the final week.

Sidney 21, Piqua 17: Isaiah Foster ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to spur a Sidney rally. Foster finished with 115 yards on the ground. Ky Warner led Piqua, throwing for a touchdown and running in another.Sidney secured at least a split of the MVL Valley Division title with the win.

Xenia 43, Greenville 6: Gavin McManus threw for three touchdowns and ran for one to pace Xenia.Elijah Johnson and Jace Jones each ran for over 100 yards with Jones tallying a pair of TD runs. Evan Manix returned the opening kick 97 yards for the lone Greenville score.

Eaton 32, Waynesville 29, 2OT: Brayden Deem hauled in the game-winning touchdown for Eaton.

Alter 21, Fenwick 0: Gavin Connor hit Michael Russ on a 40-yard touchdown throw, Noah Jones tacked on an 8-yard TD run and Alter returned a block punt for a score.

Lebanon 21, Walnut Hills 7: Cam Williams hauled in a pair of touchdown throws from Luke Falerto lead Lebanon.

Riverside 51, Covington 7: Dominik Stotler rushed for 193 yards with three touchdowns and Gavin Osborne tossed a pair of TDs and ran for another in the win for Riverside. Riverside clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference title and can win it outright against Milton-Union next week.

Ansonia 48, Preble Shawnee 20: Ansonia clinched a share of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title and can win it outright with a victory against Mississinawa Valley next week.

Marion Local 41, St. Henry 7: The win marked 41 straight for Marion Local heading into a Week 10 showdown vs. unbeaten Coldwater with the Midwestern Athletic Conference title on the line.

Dunbar 52, Belmont 0: With a win next week against Ponitz, Dunbar will take home the City League title, but it secured at least a split of it on Thursday.

In Other News
1
Late field goal lifts Springfield past Miamisburg
2
High School Football: Top 8 players in Dunbar history
3
High School Football Week 9 Scoreboard
4
Badin tops CJ for 37th straight regular-season win, clinches share of...
5
Unbeaten Coldwater outlasts Versailles

About the Author

Travis Erickson
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top