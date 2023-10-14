Centerville wins GWOC title; Springboro shocks Wayne; unbeaten Valley View clinches share of SWBL Buckeye

Centerville clinched its first Greater Western Ohio Conference title since 2017 by rallying for a 21-6 win over visiting Fairmont on Friday night.

Fairmont led 6-0 at halftime after Steve Doty broke loose on a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Centerville (8-1, 6-0 GWOC) rallied in the second half, taking the lead on a 17-yard TD pass from Drake Wells to Quincy Capogna in the third.

Wells and Daniel Kamara each had a rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Seth Alejandrino led the Centerville defense with seven tackles and an interception.

OTHER GAMES

Valley View 49, Brookville 21: Unbeaten Valley View outscored Brookville 35-7 in the second half to pull away from a 14-14 tie at the half. Valley View secured a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title and can win it outright at Waynesville next week.

Springboro 40, Wayne 8: Jacob Davis threw for 155 yards with three touchdowns and Mattias Brunicardi ran for 171 yards with a TD to lead ‘Boro.Willizhaun Yates hauled in two scores and Maxim Butler had one. Springboro also recovered three fumbles on kickoffs and Mason Pitl returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Northmont 45, Beavercreek 7: Deuce Cortner tossed four touchdowns, two to Brady Lupton, to lead Northmont.Daniel Ivory and Cedric Works each hauled in a TD pass and Bryce Staggs and Caillin Grant added a TD run apiece.

Troy 49, Fairborn 14: Dakota Manson led a potent Troy rushing attack, tallying 145 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Aiden Gorman tacked on a pair of TD runs and Hunter Sekas and Jahari Ward each had one rushing score.The win puts Troy at 7-1 in Miami Valley League play, in a three-way tie with Butler and Tippecanoe for the Miami Division title heading into the final week.

Butler 42, West Carrollton 6: Luke Seibert threw a touchdown ran in another, the defense returned a pair of interceptions for TDs and Dohnavan Collins recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score to lead Butler. The win putsButler at 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the MVL, in a three-way tie with Troy and Tippecanoe for the Miami Division title heading into the final week.

Sidney 21, Piqua 17: Isaiah Foster ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to spur a Sidney rally. Foster finished with 115 yards on the ground. Ky Warner led Piqua, throwing for a touchdown and running in another.Sidney secured at least a split of the MVL Valley Division title with the win.

Xenia 43, Greenville 6: Gavin McManus threw for three touchdowns and ran for one to pace Xenia.Elijah Johnson and Jace Jones each ran for over 100 yards with Jones tallying a pair of TD runs. Evan Manix returned the opening kick 97 yards for the lone Greenville score.

Eaton 32, Waynesville 29, 2OT: Brayden Deem hauled in the game-winning touchdown for Eaton.

Alter 21, Fenwick 0: Gavin Connor hit Michael Russ on a 40-yard touchdown throw, Noah Jones tacked on an 8-yard TD run and Alter returned a block punt for a score.

Lebanon 21, Walnut Hills 7: Cam Williams hauled in a pair of touchdown throws from Luke Falerto lead Lebanon.

Riverside 51, Covington 7: Dominik Stotler rushed for 193 yards with three touchdowns and Gavin Osborne tossed a pair of TDs and ran for another in the win for Riverside. Riverside clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference title and can win it outright against Milton-Union next week.

Ansonia 48, Preble Shawnee 20: Ansonia clinched a share of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title and can win it outright with a victory against Mississinawa Valley next week.

Marion Local 41, St. Henry 7: The win marked 41 straight for Marion Local heading into a Week 10 showdown vs. unbeaten Coldwater with the Midwestern Athletic Conference title on the line.

Dunbar 52, Belmont 0: With a win next week against Ponitz, Dunbar will take home the City League title, but it secured at least a split of it on Thursday.