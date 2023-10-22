Cheeks stars for Dayton in first half vs. Ohio State

Enoch Cheeks, one of two newcomers in the starting lineup for the Dayton Flyers, made 5 of 5 3-pointers in the first half in an exhibition game against Ohio State on Sunday at UD Arena.

The Flyers trailed 42-39 at the break. Ohio State made its first appearance at UD Arena since the NCAA tournament in 2013 and played the Flyers on their home court for the first time since the 1980s.

Dayton started Cheeks, a transfer from Robert Morris, and Pittsburgh transfer Nate Santos alongside three returning starters: DaRon Holmes II; Malachi Smith; and Kobe Elvis.

Holmes made 2 of 4 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the half. Cheeks led Dayton with 17 points.

Eleven of Dayton’s 12 scholarship players, everyone except freshman Marvel Allen, saw action in the first half. Freshmen Jaiun Simon and Petras Padegimas each had one basket.

Ohio State made 7 of 10 3-pointers, while Dayton made 7 of 18. Bruce Thornton scored 10 points in the half for the Buckeyes.

Former Dayton star Obi Toppin presented a $20,000 check to Dayton coach Anthony Grant and his wife Chris during the first half for the Jay’s Light charity, named after their late daughter.

