Chris Henry Jr. ultimately chooses Ohio State: ‘I’m staying home’

The clue was already there to discover school he was choosing. It was going to be The Ohio State University all along.

Henry confirmed his commitment to sign with the Buckeyes on the final day of the early National Signing Day period.

“Ultimately I’ve been committed to the Buckeyes for a long time,” Henry said as part of his announcement. “With coach [Brian] Hartline leaving it impacted my recruitment heavily. I really just had to take time to step back and reevaluate everything. Taking time to think about it, I’ll be committing and stay committed to The Ohio State University. I just feel like they are just the right fit for me and I made my decision a couple years ago and it was for the right choice.”

“I just want to congratulate you,” said Kirk Herbstreit, who was co-hosting the show with McAfee during Henry’s announcement. “I know it wasn’t easy for you.”

Herbstreit also asked him what his message would be to those who attempted to come in late in the process after Hartline left to become the head coach at South Florida on Wednesday.

“For me it was just being at a place where I feel comfortable at. It was really never about the money,” he told Herbstreit. “I was getting tons of offers from other places … but ultimately it was just a place I feel comfortable at being developed and ultimately reaching my goals being a first round draft pick.”

He is a five-star prospect, the No. 1-rated wide receiver and the No. 10-overall player in the 247Sports Composite national rankings, and is now the highest rated recruit in Ohio State’s signing class. Several outlets reported he was considering Ohio State, Oregon and USC as his final choices.

Henry played at Cincinnati Withrow until moving to Mater Dei High School in California for his junior and senior years. He was reported to have signed with Ohio State on Wednesday by multiple recruiting services but he later clarified he had not turned in his paperwork while he would be taking extra time to consider his final choice but was remaining committed to OSU.

Henry is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry Sr.