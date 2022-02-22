Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Chris Holtmann emphasizes being in the moment for Ohio State basketball

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Chris Holtmann emphasizes being in the moment for Ohio State basketball

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top