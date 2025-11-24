Cincinnati AD apologizes for fans’ ‘religiously derogatory’ chant during BYU game

“On behalf of the University of Cincinnati and Bearcats Athletics, I want to sincerely apologize to the BYU community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Cunningham said in a statement. “The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday’s game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values. We remain committed to creating an environment at Nippert Stadium where every visiting team and its supporters."

In September, the Big 12 fined the University of Colorado $50,000 after profane chants by its fans during a game against BYU.

“Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said then in a statement. “While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday’s game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”