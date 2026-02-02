Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow added to Pro Bowl, joining Chase, Higgins and Flacco

The AFC had several injuries at the quarterback position, and New England’s Drake Maye is unavailable ahead of the Super Bowl.

This marks the third career Pro Bowl selection for Burrow, who previously earned the honor for the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

A sixth-year player in 2025, Burrow started eight games and completed 173 of 259 passes for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions, good for a passer rating of 100.7. After missing nine games following a Week 2 turf toe injury, Burrow returned to action in Week 13 and led the NFL in completions (152) over the final six games. He also was tied for second in touchdown passes (15) and ranked third in passing yards (1620), fifth in completion percentage (68.2) and fifth in passer rating (102.2) during that stretch.

Burrow becomes the fourth Cincinnati quarterback to receive at least three Pro Bowl honors during his Bengals career, joining Ken Anderson (four selections), Andy Dalton (three) and Boomer Esiason (three).

Flacco earned his first career Pro Bowl nod when he was added to the AFC roster Friday, and Higgins, originally a second alternate at wide receiver, was named to the team earlier in the week. Chase was the only Bengals player to make the Pro Bowl in the initial voting process.