Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bengals won 37-27. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Sports
By Taylor Weiter – WCPO.com
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has been sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving and driving without a license.

According to court documents, a ticket was first filed Sept. 14, the day of the Bengals’ 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. A CPD officer accused Taylor-Britt, 26, of driving recklessly on Joe Nuxhall Way, near Paycor Stadium, crossing over the double yellow lines and squealing his tires while driving on a suspended license.

His trial date was pushed back to Jan. 6, after the Bengals’ season ended. In court Tuesday morning, Taylor-Britt pleaded guilty to driving without a license and reckless driving. Other charges against him were dismissed. According to court records, he was sentenced to five days of confinement for the reckless driving charge.

Taylor-Britt spoke to reporters on Monday, saying he would like to stay in Cincinnati now that his four-year rookie contract is over. However, he noted he was open to a change of scenery. He only played eight games for the Bengals this year, missing the back half of the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot.

