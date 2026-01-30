Cincinnati Bengals: Flacco headed to first Pro Bowl, joining Chase and Higgins

This marks the first career Pro Bowl selection for Flacco, an 18th-year veteran and former Super Bowl MVP. He led the Ravens to a 34-31 win over the 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII to end the 2012 season, and more recently, he was the 2023 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year.

Flacco played in 13 games with 10 starts in 2025, completing 251 of 416 passes for 2,479 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions during stints with the Cleveland Browns and Bengals. He started the first four games of the season for Cleveland before getting benched and then traded to Cincinnati the next week on Oct. 7.

The 40-year-old started six games for the Bengals, and during that span from Week 6 through 12, he ranked second in the NFL in completions (154), tied for third in touchdown passes (13) and fifth in passing yards (1,636). That stretch included a career-high 470 passing yards in Week 9 against Chicago and a 342-yard, three-touchdown performance in a Week 7 win over Pittsburgh.

Flacco said in an end-of-season interview that game against Pittsburgh is one he will remember for a long time.

“It’s funny because I’ve had a few of those the last couple years, a few wins where they rank right up there with some of the biggest wins, and obviously they didn’t mean quite as much as those wins back then (during a Super Bowl run in 2012), but for my career and the position it’s in and what some of these wins have done for the longevity of my career, they have meant a lot,” Flacco said. “So that was, I remember being up long after that game because I couldn’t calm down and the excitement that came from it and just the whirlwind of it all and the first home game that I was able to play here in front of these fans, it was pretty special.”

Flacco becomes the seventh quarterback in Bengals history to be named a Pro Bowler.

The Pro Bowl Games will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. Tuesday with pre-event coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.